Green Day Drummer Tré Cool To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at Long Beach

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 16, 2026) – Tré Cool, drummer for the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame–inducted punk rock trio Green Day, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 19, on the streets of Long Beach, California.

One of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, Green Day has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and amassed over 22 billion cumulative streams. The band first achieved global success with its breakout album “Dookie” and went on to define a generation with releases such as “American Idiot,” which earned them a GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Album, and their most recent 2x GRAMMY nominated 14th studio album, “Saviors,” which debuted at No. 1 on seven Billboard charts. In 2025, Green Day completed the largest stadium tour of their career across 33 countries. The band’s enduring global appeal was further underscored by a high-profile performance during the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Cool joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to the green flag in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Rudy Pankow.

Coverage of the fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the season begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One, the FOX Sports app and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. More information is available on INDYCAR.com.