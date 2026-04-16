Detroit Grand Prix Welcomes Participants in Small Business Straightaway

DETROIT GRAND PRIX WELCOMES LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2026 SMALL BUSINESS STRAIGHTAWAY

DETROIT, Mich. (April 15, 2026) – Building on its ongoing commitment to neighborhood investment and economic inclusion, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today announced the return of the Small Business Straightaway in 2026. The Small Business Straightaway will highlight entrepreneurs from across Detroit during Grand Prix weekend in the Motor City, May 29-31.

Applications are now being accepted for Detroit-based businesses interested in participating in the 2026 Small Business Straightaway. The program will spotlight locally owned businesses from across Detroit, with a special focus on those owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals, as well as women‑owned enterprises, representing all seven City of Detroit districts. Businesses can apply online at 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Small Business Straightaway.

Entering its fourth consecutive year, the Small Business Straightaway continues to serve as a cornerstone of the Grand Prix’s Community Partnership program, providing locally owned and operated businesses with a high‑visibility platform during one of Detroit’s largest summer events. The initiative is designed to ensure the benefits of race weekend extend beyond the track and into neighborhoods across the city.

Positioned in an area on Woodward Avenue near Campus Martius Park that attracts a lot of foot traffic and fan engagement on race weekend, the Small Business Straightaway will once again showcase a diverse mix of merchants, from emerging startups to well‑established neighborhood businesses. Participating companies will offer products and services to fans and visitors from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT, within the event footprint just north of the racing circuit on Jefferson Avenue throughout Grand Prix weekend.

Support from Grand Prix Community Partners DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank allows selected Small Business Straightaway businesses to participate at no cost, creating opportunities for companies across all areas of the city to share in the economic benefits of race weekend.

New for 2026, the Small Business Straightaway will feature live event‑weekend coverage through a partnership with Radio Free Detroit, a nonprofit, 24‑hour online broadcast platform focused on community storytelling and economic empowerment. Radio Free Detroit plans to broadcast live from the Small Business Straightaway throughout race weekend, featuring on‑site interviews with participating business owners and expanding the reach of the program beyond race weekend.

“The Small Business Straightaway has become one of the most impactful ways the Grand Prix connects with Detroit’s small business community,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Each year, this initiative helps elevate local entrepreneurs, celebrate the city’s diversity and ensure that the Grand Prix creates lasting benefits across the neighborhoods of Detroit.”

Participation in the Small Business Straightaway is inclusive of all races and ethnicities, and all eligible small enterprises located within the city are encouraged to apply. To apply and for more information, interested companies should apply online at 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Small Business Straightaway. The application deadline is April 22, 2026.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp