Connected Solutions Group Joins Juncos Hollinger Racing to Power Faster Thinking in 2026

Speedway, Indiana (April 16, 2026) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) today announced Connected Solutions Group (CSG), a leading provider of business connectivity solutions, as an Official Technology Partner of the team for the 2026 season. The collaboration brings together two performance-driven organizations focused on delivering smarter, faster, and more connected outcomes in highly competitive environments.

As JHR continues to build momentum, the addition of CSG reinforces the team’s commitment to strengthening every aspect of its operation. Known for delivering tailored, high-performance connectivity solutions, CSG will support JHR’s evolving infrastructure while leveraging a racing platform to showcase its capabilities in a dynamic, real-world setting.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal, Juncos Hollinger Racing, said:

“Performance is the result of thousands of connected decisions, systems, and processes working together seamlessly. That’s exactly where Connected Solutions Group excels. Their ability to simplify complexity and deliver reliable, high-performance solutions aligns directly with how we’re building our program. This partnership is about creating better connections across everything we do, and ultimately, that leads to better performance on track.”

Through the partnership, CSG brand marks will decorate the rear wing of the #76 during select races in 2026. The collaboration will also include a full suite of hospitality experiences alongside digital activations designed to engage fans and clients while amplifying both brands across the motorsports landscape.

By combining JHR’s pursuit of competitive excellence with CSG’s expertise in connectivity and technology, the partnership is positioned to drive measurable gains, both in racing performance and business impact. It also underscores JHR’s broader 2026 objective: building a more connected, efficient, and competitive organization capable of consistently delivering results at the highest level of competition.

Michael Pittman, Chief Executive Officer, Connected Solutions Group added:

“In today’s connected world, and most certainly on the racetrack, businesses rely on a constant flow of data to execute and fine-tune performance. CSG exists to ensure that no gaps exist in your connectivity, whether at your core facilities, on the go from track to track, or anywhere your business operates. Not only is it an absolute honor to have our logo on the #76 JHR Chevrolet in Indianapolis, but assisting the team in track performance may be the ultimate reflection of what we work so hard to do for our customers across America. We challenge our customers to THINK FASTER, and nowhere is that more omnipresent than Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May.”

The next round of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season takes the series to the Streets of Long Beach, California for the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 19.