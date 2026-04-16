Arrow McLaren welcomes ScanSource as Official Partner through multi-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren has brought ScanSource into the fold as an Official Partner through a multi-year partnership announced today.



ScanSource, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex, converging technologies.



Each of Arrow McLaren’s 5, 6 and 7 entries will don ScanSource branding throughout the year, with their branding presence set to debut on the Streets of Long Beach this weekend. ScanSource returns to the team after previously partnering with McLaren Racing for its 2019 Indianapolis 500 entry, featured on the No. 66 McLaren Chevrolet piloted by Fernando Alonso.



Arrow McLaren heads into the Long Beach race weekend with Christian Lundgaard and Pato O’Ward firmly in championship contention inside the top six, while Nolan Siegel looks to build momentum racing in his home state. The 51st running of the historic event airs Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“We’re excited to welcome ScanSource back to the team, and Long Beach offers the perfect backdrop to kick things off. We’re looking forward to activating the partnership in a number of ways, including displaying their branding beginning this weekend.”



Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc., said:

“Our partnership with Arrow McLaren is a strategic investment in partner engagement, brand visibility, and long term growth. Through this partnership, ScanSource will deliver exclusive, high touch experiences tailored for our Converged Communications partners, supporting growth across hardware devices, cloud, and CX technologies. These premium experiences strengthen partner relationships, elevate our brand, and reinforce our role as a trusted partner driving long term value across the channel.”

ENDS

About Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team builds on McLaren Racing’s rich heritage, giving it a home in North America. Within the INDYCAR SERIES, the team’s legacy includes three McLaren-powered Indianapolis 500 victories (1972, 1974, 1976), alongside McLaren Racing’s broader IndyCar total of 27 wins, 30 poles and 89 podium finishes.

Following a dominant run in the 1970s, McLaren Racing re-entered the INDYCAR SERIES forty years later with Indianapolis 500 entries in 2017 and 2019 with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel. In 2020, McLaren Racing solidified its full-season return through a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports before securing majority ownership in 2021 and full ownership at the end of 2024.

In 2026, the team will race again race with Pato O’Ward, reigning runner-up in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard, who was fifth in the 2025 championship, in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Ryan Hunter-Reay will also compete with the team at the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Arrow McLaren operates out of the McLaren Racing Center (MRC) in Indianapolis, Indiana, and competes through a shared ambition: to race and to win – for its people, its partners, its fans and the sport.