Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Honda Message Points

Long Beach, CA

5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT Sunday, April 19, 2026

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

King of the Streets: NTT INDYCAR SERIES points leader Kyle Kirkwood has earned a reputation as being the guy to beat on street circuits since his move to the Honda-powered Andretti Global team in 2023. Kirkwood picked up his first IndyCar victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in just his third race for the team. In fact, five of the Floridian’s six career wins have come on street circuits—Long Beach 2023, Nashville 2023, Detroit 2025, the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last year, and an exciting win in the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington earlier this year. Kirkwood will be looking to add another Long Beach victory to his already strong start to 2026 where he stands as the only driver to finish in the top five in every race so far.

Nearly perfect Palou: For a driver that already has four championships in five years, and an Indianapolis 500 victory under his belt, Alex Palou has yet to stand on the top step of the podium at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The Spaniard has three podium finishes around the 1.968-mile street circuit and has never finished outside of the top five at the event, but victory has eluded him. This year could be the year the Chip Ganassi Racing driver adds an AGPLB win to his already impressive resume and pick up his third victory of the season following triumphs at Barber Motorsports Park and the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Palou currently sits just two points out of the championship lead as he vies for an impressive fifth Honda-powered IndyCar title.

Honda at Home: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the home race for both American Honda Motor Co.—based in Torrance—as well as Honda’s performance arm, Honda Racing Corporation USA—based in Santa Clarita. All of the Honda-powered IndyCar drivers will visit Honda’s Torrance headquarters for a special event in the lead up to the race weekend. American Honda Motor Co. is celebrating 40 years of Acura this weekend as well.

Honda at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Honda has scored 18 victories on the streets of Long Beach—starting with Jimmy Vasser in 1996 and most recently with Kyle Kirkwood taking his second AGPLB victory in the 50th running of the event last year. Honda-powered drivers have taken victory the last three consecutive years, and in five of the last six Long Beach events.

Other Honda-powered winners at Long Beach include Alex Zanardi (1997-98), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Paul Tracy (2000), Helio Castroneves (2001), Michael Andretti (2002), Dario Franchitti (2009), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2010), Mike Conway (2011), Takuma Sato (2013), James Hinchcliffe (2017), and Alexander Rossi (2018-19), Colton Herta (2021), Kyle Kirkwood (2023), Scott Dixon (2024).

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #27 Kyle Kirkwood (W #26 Will Power (C) (I) (W) #28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson # 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W) #10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Romain Grosjean #19 Dennis Hauger (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W) #66 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W) #45 Louis Foster #47 Mick Schumacher (R)

C – Series Champion I – Indianapolis 500 winner W – Race Winner R – Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach starts at 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Practice 1, qualifying and Sunday’s warm up will air on FS1, while Saturday’s practice 2 can be found on FS2.

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