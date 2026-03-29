QUALIFYING NOTES – Barber Motorsports Park

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS

11th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

17th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

﻿RACE: Childrens of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

TRACK: Barber Motorsports Park

LOCATION: Leeds, Alabama, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road courseALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps

BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 11th: “Pretty anti-climatic result, but a good improvement from yesterday. I am glad we were able to get the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet out of our group and into the second round of qualifying. We have some good ideas for tomorrow!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN BARBER STATS NUMBER OF STARTS: 9 TOP 5 FINISHES: 2 TOP 10 FINISHES: 6 ﻿BEST START: 2nd (2021) BEST FINISH: 5th (2017, 2019) CAREER STATS SEASON: 11th STARTS: 167 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 9 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ This afternoon at Barber Motorsports Park, Alexander Rossi advanced to the second round of qualifying and secured a spot on the inside of Row 6. Rossi posted the 16th-fastest lap in Practice 1 and the 13th-fastest lap in this morning’s Practice 2, but knew there was more in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. In qualifying, he was assigned to Round 1, Group 1 and took to the track on a set of red Firestone Firehawks. After three laps, he switched to a second set. At the end of the 10-minute session, Rossi sat 5th and earned himself a position in the second round. For Round 2, he started on black Firehawks before switching to red tires. He set the 11th quickest lap, which will be his starting position for tomorrow. After the first three events of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Rossi now sits at 99 career Top 10 finishes. Two races ago at the short oval of Phoenix Raceway, Rossi both qualified and finished 6th. Most recently in the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rossi not only started inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row, he also earned a Top 10 result for the second race in a row. Rossi qualified 10th and finished 9th in the inaugural street course event. Barber Motorsports Park will be the first road course race of the 2026 season, a track where Rossi has seven finishes of 11th or better, including two 5th-place results.



Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 17th: “We just missed it. We’ve been struggling to find the balance the whole weekend. We’ve thrown some big changes at the Splenda Chevrolet over the course of the sessions, but obviously haven’t quite found a solution yet. We’ll keep working.”