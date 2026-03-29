Meyer Shank Racing at Barber

Meyer Shank Racing Finishes Sixth and 13th in Barber

Birmingham, AL (March 29, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) added valuable points toward the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, finishing sixth and 13th in a caution-free 90-lap event.

Tire strategy proved to be the defining factor in a race that ran green from start to finish, turning the afternoon into a flat-out sprint with no opportunities to reset the field.

Marcus Armstrong led the MSR effort, qualifying fourth in the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda – his best starting position so far this season. Starting on used Firestone alternate tires, Armstrong slipped two positions early, but maintained a consistent pace throughout the race. Running in clean air for much of the event, he ultimately secured a sixth-place finish.

Teammate Felix Rosenqvist faced a tougher start to the weekend after qualifying 18th in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda. The Swede steadily worked his way forward through the field, gaining several positions by the race’s midpoint. Battling within a tight pack in the closing stages, Rosenqvist held position to finish 13th at the checkered flag.

Both MSR entries featured a new collaboration with SiriusXM for the weekend. Rosenqvist’s No. 60 machine carried a SiriusXM No Shoes Radio (XM channel 59) livery inspired by Kenny Chesney, while Armstrong’s No. 66 highlighted Chesney’s upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, set to begin in June.

Following a busy stretch to open the season, MSR will have a two-week break before returning to action with both its IMSA and INDYCAR programs at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 18–19.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 SiriusXM Honda

Race Result: P6

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Race Result: P13

Marcus Armstrong

Started on used Firestone alternate tires

Armstrong lost two positions in the beginning half of the race but maintained sixth throughout the second half of the race which saw no caution periods.

Qualified P4 – Armstrong’s seventh career appearance in the Firestone Fast Six

Barber is the site where Armstrong qualified for the first time in the Firestone Fast Six.

2025 road course highlights: Best start, P7 at Thermal // Best finish, P5 in Road America

Currently ninth in the Championship, Finished eighth in the 2025 Championship standings

Finished 10th at the previous round on the streets of Arlington

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

Sporting a special SiriusXM livery showcasing SiriusXM and Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio in addition to promoting Kenny Chesney’s Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney will begin his Sphere residency this June and July for 11 total nights.

Felix Rosenqvist

Finished 13th after starting 18th.

Tire strategy helped Rosenqvist advance through the field – starting on new reds and ending on new blacks.

Qualified P18 after missing the first round of transfers

2025 road course highlights: Best start: P2 in Portland // Best finish, P2 at Road America

Barber Highlights: In 2024 – finished fourth after starting fifth which was his best career start and finish at the Birmingham Road Course

Currently 12th in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished sixth in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special SiriusXM Kenny Chesney No Shoes Radio (SiriusXM Channel 59) livery

The livery is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM



Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “Pretty underwhelming race. Chose to start on used reds, which was not the right call. I appreciate the tenacity to start on those tires. However, the black was the right call. Ultimately, Lungaard did exactly what we wanted to do, but our tire wasn’t capable of doing it. So, tada, P6.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “Yeah, kinda average. Went forward a little bit. Had some stints that were decent and some that were worse. I wish I had a few more tenths. The guys did a good job in the pits. We salvaged at least a few points starting pretty far back. But yeah, I want to have better weekends than this.”