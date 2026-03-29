2026 Barber Motorsports Park Race Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Barber Motorsports Race Report

Arrow McLaren powered their way to the podium at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday for the second time this season.

Mirroring a similar hard-charging drive as last year, Christian tallied 11-on track passes, the most of any driver, on his way to P2. He has registered back-to-back P2 finishes at Barber and totaled 27 passes across the two races, far out pacing any other driver over that span.

Pato finished the day P17 followed closely by Nolan in P18. The team will have time to regroup ahead of the next NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the Streets of Long Beach on April 19.

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P10

Finishing Position: P2

Championship Standing: P3, 121 points



“We’ve produced such good race cars on Sunday but have just been lacking on Saturday. Obviously, you win races on Sunday and that’s when you have a good car, but I think we need to put ourselves in better positions. With the pace and how the race played out today, we had the car to win the race. I’m not exactly sure what happened on the last pit stop of the race, and it’s unfortunate, but I was happy to get Graham at the end there and get second place for the team.”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P12

Finishing Position: P17

Championship Standing: P6, 106 points



“It was a really difficult day for us here at Barber. I don’t have an answer right now as to why we struggled. I’m happy to see the 7 with Christian get a podium; I know they were fighting there for the win. There are things we need to work on as a team, but I’m glad one of the cars from the team was strong. We need to see where we went wrong, but we weren’t all that different than their car, so it was a very confusing day and one of those weekends where I felt helpless inside of the race car. The good thing about getting beat like this is you kick it into a different gear. We’ll be pushing hard to make sure we don’t let something like this happen again.

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P15

Finishing Position: P18

Championship Standing: P23, 38 points



“Pretty disappointing. We had a really fast car today. The pace was super strong; we were able to pass people. Unfortunately, we had an issue where we couldn’t get all the fuel in the car, so I ended up in big fuel saves and wasn’t able to use that pace. But, positive that the pace was there.”

Tony Kanaan – Arrow McLaren Team Principal

“You can say a bit of a tough day in Barber for the team even with a podium, so I guess that’s a sign we’re not settling and not happy with less than what we know we’re capable of. Christian had a great race, the most passes by far on track, and really had the car to win. We’ll look into the pit stop fumble, but the entire 7 crew had a strong day. The other two cars struggled on track. We will look into their pace from qualifying and into the race. Fortunately we have a weekend between now and Long Beach to dig into it.”