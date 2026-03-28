Scott McLaughlin Survives Frightening Turn 1 Crash After His Car Pierced Through The Fence

Scott McLaughlin — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LEEDS, Alabama – Saturday morning’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix practice entered after 37 minutes, 54 seconds because of a scary crash involving Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin. The No. 3 Chevrolet went off course after losing control in the high-speed Turn 1, slid through the gravel…



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