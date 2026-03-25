  • March 25, 2026
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2026 Barber Motorsports Park Race Preview

2026 Arrow McLaren Barber Motorsports Park Race Preview

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Barber Motorsports Park for the fourth race of 2026, capping off a busy opening month of the season.

Arrow McLaren returns to the “Augusta National of Motorsports,” a track the team has performed well at historically. Let’s dive into the numbers:

Arrow McLaren Performance Highlights – Barber Motorsports Park

– Pato owns the track records for both the fastest qualifying lap (1:05.5019, set in Round 2 in 2021) and the fastest race lap (1:06.8182, also set in 2021).

– Since his debut at the track in 2021, no IndyCar driver has averaged a better starting position than Pato (3.6). Over that stretch, he’s delivered a win (2022), a pole (2021) and top-five finishes in both 2021 (P4) and 2023 (P4).

– Nolan posted the fastest race lap (1:09.4230 on lap 22) among the team in 2025, and the fifth quickest among all drivers in the field.

– Christian recorded 16 on-track passes at Barber last year, well above any other driver in the field as he charged forward from a starting position of P7 to finish P2.

Learn more about what each driver is saying ahead of the 2026 Barber weekend.

Session Times:

– Practice 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

– Practice 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET (FS1)
– Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
– Warmup: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. ET (FS1)
– Race Tune In: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 1:17 p.m. EST (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at Barber Motorsports Park

Total Starts: 5
Best Starting Position: P1 (2021)
Best Finishing Position: P1 (2022)

2025 Result: P6

“Barber is a favorite on the calendar, and it’s a circuit I really enjoy because of how rewarding it is. Overall, we’re off to a solid start with three top-fives, but obviously, I want to take that next step and fight for a win.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at Barber Motorsports Park

Total Starts: 1 (2025)
2025 Starting Position: P6
2025 Finishing Position: P9

“I’m excited to get back to Barber. We had a really good weekend here last year with strong qualifying and race results, so I want to build on that. The team has been putting a lot of work based on what we’ve learned through three races, and I’m feeling confident we can make progress this weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at Barber Motorsports Park

Total Starts: 4
Best Starting Position: P3 (2024)
Best Finishing Position: P2 (2025)

2025 Result: P2

“It’s been a decent start to the year, but we’re certainly not satisfied. I want to keep pushing forward, and Barber’s a great place to do so. I like Barber a lot, and we were able work our way up to P2 there last year. The goal this weekend is to get off to a good start, qualify well and then race at the front.”

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