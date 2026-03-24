Special Guest Switchfoot To Open; Fans Can Expect Full Day of Entertainment INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, March 24, 2026) – Grammy and Academy Award-nominated Counting Crows will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Counting Crows will be joined by special guest Switchfoot, which will open the show. Miller…
Legendary Rock Band Counting Crows To Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert
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