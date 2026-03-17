National Champion Indiana University Football Coach Curt Cignetti Named Indy 500 Pace Car Driver

Indiana University football coach Curt Cignetti and his IU Hoosiers celebrate winning the College Football National Championship — Photo from The Sporting News BY BRUCE MARTIN Indiana University football coach Curt Cignetti has received numerous honors, especially after accomplishing the unthinkable by guiding the historically worst program in college football history to a 16-0 season…



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