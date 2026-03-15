TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR QUALIFYING REPORT – O’Ward grabs 3rd starting spot

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit

Arlington, Texas

Saturday Qualifying Report

March 14, 202

ARLINGTON, Texas (March 14, 2026) – Pato O’Ward, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, will start the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington from the inside of the second row, after turning a lap of 94.8453 seconds during the Firestone Fast Six.

For the first time, the pole winner for an NTT INDYCAR SERIES came down to single-car qualifying in the Firestone Fast Six. Traditionally, group qualifying, the six drivers that advanced to the final group, had the pressure of all eyes on them over the tricky 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit.

Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, and Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 ECR Java House Chevrolet were fast enough to go through to the Fast 12 from the first dozen drivers on track for qualifying.

Scott McLaughlin, who was the quickest driver on Friday, was the second quickest driver on a lap that would have put him through to the Fast 12, had an incident in Turn 8, tapping the inside wall and shooting his No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet into the wall on the exit of the corner. The Kiwi will not have to use a backup car and will start from 25th on the grid.

As the second group came to an end, David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet, and O’Ward advanced, making it six Chevrolet-powered cars in the Fast 12.

O’Ward, who had the second-best time in the Fast 12, was the only Team Chevy driver to advance to the new-look Firestone Fast Six.

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington qualifying results:

What they’re saying – qualifying:

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 3rd:

Do you feel like you maximized everything you had in the No. 5 car? I do. I am very pleased with that qualifying.

“My goal was to get to the fast six, to have a shot at it. In practice two, we weren’t able to complete our laps, to really show our true pace. But if I were to bet, where we were going to qualify, I would have bet on third.

“I’m shocked Kirkwood didn’t make it, he was my bet for pole, but his sister did. So, congratulations to Marcus on his first career pole here in IndyCar. I’m ecstatic for tomorrow! I’m pumped! This place really is a joy to drive. Every lap that I’ve had there out there, it’s really fun. It’s a great circuit.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 8th:

“Qualifying went well, but I don’t think we necessarily lived up to what we had in practice. We had a small mistake on the set up in practice, so we had more in it than it showed. We have been good all weekend, we’ve just been very unlucky with red flags or cars that came out in front of us to mess up our laps. I am quite happy with qualifying, it’s been one of our weaker points so P8 is a good start for tomorrow!”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 9th:

“We were struggling on these red tires, so, we knew after the group one, it was a struggle for us. We’ll get back into the think tank. We’ll get it fixed and get it done. But, a little bit unfortunate, we couldn’t capitalize on it when we could. But overall, I think our pace is strong, especially on those primary tires. So we’ll see what we can get up to. We have a lot of things to check over, especially for race running and seeing how we’re gonna be under tow. This whole time we’ve just been on quali sim. So, a lot of work to do.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 10th:

“I think it’s going to be a pretty chaotic race, so there are going to be a lot of positions gained just from not making mistakes and keeping your nose clean. For ECR to have two cars qualified in the Top 10, it’s a big accomplishment. This is a big race for Java House, we would have liked to have had at least one car in the Fast 6, but it wasn’t meant to be. We have a good position to start from and we can have a good day tomorrow.

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 11th:

“Very proud of the work by the PPG Chevy crew to get the backup car ready to qualify. Trust me, that is no easy feat, but they make it look like it is. Obviously I cost us some on-track time with the accident. It would have been nice to have that time to keep dialing the car in but starting 11th is not terrible. The speed is there so we just have another day of strong execution.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet qualified 12th:

“It’s probably the first qualifying that I feel like went right for us in a long time. Obviously, we’ve been struggling with the car balance. On Friday, we thought we found something good for free practice too. And the only way to really, truly confirm that on a new track was to use two sets of reds and Q one, which advanced us, and then we opted to save some tires for the race instead of using them in Q-2. So I think all in all, if I had done a little bit of a better job, we probably could have qualified inside the top 10, but not much more than that. So, but we’ll take that and go off tomorrow.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet qualified 16th:

“A bit of a mixed feeling. I think we were really quick, and the car definitely had more potential. It’s just we caught the red flag at the wrong time there, on my best lap, and then after that I was just trying to save what we could from the tires on the last lap. But honestly, it was a mixed feeling, but, I think we have a good car to move forward tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 18th:

“These streets are a challenge, to say the least. We had tough luck losing our flyer on the red flag, so by the time we had our one timed lap, we lost the window to get our tires to temp, and I’m still working to get more comfortable in the car. We’ll do some work overnight. As I always say, points are scored on Sunday, so tomorrow’s what matters, and I’m ready to chase the front.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 22nd:

“Disappointing result, but the car is fast. We had some strong lap times but then went into the runoff on our one-lap shootout. So, unfortunate result, but I’m still confident for tomorrow given that the pace is there.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet qualified 23rd:

“Qualifying today was very frustrating. We were fighting up hill, which is just sad for the team. With limited track time this weekend and a crash in practice 1 it put us on the back foot. Both cars seem to be suffering from a couple of different issue and we’re just out of the window right now. We’re going to do a lot of changes overnight and hope we make a step forward in all directions. I think this is going to be a great track to race from the back from with the way that the chaos works with first year street course. I think if we just keep it clean, we’ll be able to go forward. Looking back at 2021 Nashville is a great example of that, so we’ll move forward in the race just off attrition and a fast car.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 25th:

Scott McLaughlin is out of the IndyCar medical unit you know what happened?

“Yeah. Straight away, the DEX Chevy was super quick, and I just turned a little bit early into Turn 8 there and clipped the inside wall. I’m really bummed for the guys, because it’s still a mistake. It is what it is, you’re trying to find the limits, but I don’t want to give them the work to be honest.”

Tune-In Guide

** Of note: the starting time of the race has been moved due to impending high winds – also, the time of the warm-up has been moved – all changes are noted below **

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 9:50am (ET)/8:50am (CT)/7:50am (MT)/6:50am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

9:50am (ET)/8:50am (CT)/7:50am (MT)/6:50am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps) – 12pm (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Fan Friendly

Fans can visit Team Chevy Display in Fan Zone in the Fan Zone on the east side of AT&T Stadium, near the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock to check out an INDYCAR show car, along with a full line-up of new vehicles, including the Corvette ZR1X, Corvette Stingray (Stars and Steel edition), Equinox, Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500 (Stars and Steel edition), Silverado EV (Stars and Stel Edition),Tahoe, and Traverse, The display is open from 7:30 am – 3 pm on Sunday

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins – All-Time

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