Grosjean and Hauger Qualify for First-Ever Arlington Street Race Around AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas (Saturday, March 14, 2026)
Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) is set to start P15 after the first-ever qualifying session around AT&T Stadium and the streets of Arlington, while Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) will be starting tomorrow’s race from P19 of 25.
Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne Racing
- Starting the session on Firestone Primary tires, the veteran driver used these laps to get heat into his car and set a banker lap, putting Grosjean P4.
- Grosjean then pitted for his Dale Coyne Racing crew to fit him with a fresh set of Firestone Alternate tires.
- On this fresh set of tires, Grosjean would go on to set a lap time of 01:34.7199, putting him P4 in his group when the lap was set.
- As the session went on, Grosjean would fall to P8 in the session, putting him P15 on the starting grid.
Post-qualifying quote:
“That was not quite what I expected going into the session. Honestly, I feel we had the pace to go into the Firestone Fast 12, but on my fast lap I had a car slow up in front of me that cost a bit of time. I think if not for that we could be in a really good spot for tomorrow. The car is good though. I think we can move forward in the race and find ourselves in the top 10 by the end of the day.”
Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing
- Dennis Hauger started Group 1 of Round 1 on Firestone Primary tires to set a banker lap.
- After a lap on the primary tires, Hauger pitted to go onto the Firestone Alternate tires.
- Hauger would go on to set a lap time of 01:34.8731.
- This lap time would put the rookie driver P19 of 25 starters for tomorrow’s race.
Post-qualifying quote:
“That was an interesting session. In Practice 2 I couldn’t get a clean lap in because of all the red flags and yellows, so that put me on the back foot a bit going into this session. With that being said, I think we have a better car than where I ended up. I feel like I can move forward in the race. I never like starting in this position, especially on a new track like this, because you never really know what will happen around you at the start. I think if we can get through the starting portion of the race clean, we should be able to move forward in the race.”