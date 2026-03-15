Grosjean and Hauger Qualify for First-Ever Arlington Street Race Around AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas (Saturday, March 14, 2026) Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) is set to start P15 after the first-ever qualifying session around AT&T Stadium and the streets of Arlington, while Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) will be starting tomorrow’s race from P19 of 25. Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Starting the session on Firestone Primary tires, the veteran driver used these laps to get heat into his car and set a banker lap, putting Grosjean P4.

Grosjean then pitted for his Dale Coyne Racing crew to fit him with a fresh set of Firestone Alternate tires.

On this fresh set of tires, Grosjean would go on to set a lap time of 01:34.7199, putting him P4 in his group when the lap was set.

As the session went on, Grosjean would fall to P8 in the session, putting him P15 on the starting grid.

Post-qualifying quote:

“That was not quite what I expected going into the session. Honestly, I feel we had the pace to go into the Firestone Fast 12, but on my fast lap I had a car slow up in front of me that cost a bit of time. I think if not for that we could be in a really good spot for tomorrow. The car is good though. I think we can move forward in the race and find ourselves in the top 10 by the end of the day.”

Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger started Group 1 of Round 1 on Firestone Primary tires to set a banker lap.

After a lap on the primary tires, Hauger pitted to go onto the Firestone Alternate tires.

Hauger would go on to set a lap time of 01:34.8731.

This lap time would put the rookie driver P19 of 25 starters for tomorrow’s race.

Post-qualifying quote:

“That was an interesting session. In Practice 2 I couldn’t get a clean lap in because of all the red flags and yellows, so that put me on the back foot a bit going into this session. With that being said, I think we have a better car than where I ended up. I feel like I can move forward in the race. I never like starting in this position, especially on a new track like this, because you never really know what will happen around you at the start. I think if we can get through the starting portion of the race clean, we should be able to move forward in the race.”