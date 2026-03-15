Dale Coyne Racing’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Race Report

Dale Coyne Racing Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Arlington, Texas – (Sunday, March 15, 2026) Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) ended his day around AT&T Stadium early after contact on a last-lap restart left him stranded in the final corner, putting him P23. Teammate Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) ended his day in P17 while saving fuel for his final stint of the race. Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne

Racing

Starting P15, Grosjean moved up to 14th in the early laps of the race.

Settling into the race, Grosjean began to struggle with understeer, sending him into the pits on lap 12.

On this pit stop, the Dale Coyne team fitted Grosjean with new Firestone primary tires and full fuel. This change helped with the understeer, giving Grosjean stronger pace for the remainder of the race.

Pitting again from 14th on lap 34, Grosjean went onto his second set of Firestone Alternate tires.

Pushing hard for pace during this stint, Grosjean pitted for one final time on lap 47 to make it to the end of the race on a fuel save.

Defending hard, Grosjean ended up in the runoff area, losing a handful of positions and dropping to P20.

The yellow flew shortly after for an unrelated incident, which led INDYCAR to set up a one-lap shootout to end the race.

As the race went green for the final lap, Grosjean was hit in the rear by another car, ending any chance he had of moving forward and leaving him to finish P23.

Post-Race Quote:

“That was not a good race. We started the race with major understeer that made finding good pace impossible. We pitted a bit earlier than expected because of that, and once we got later into the race the issue went away and the pace came back. From there I felt good, but on the final stint I had to fuel save which cost me a few spots before I felt like I had no response in the brakes and went into the runoff. It only got worse from there because on the restart I was hit from behind before the restart and that ended my day. I think if those final 10 laps had gone our way a bit more we could have had a more competitive finish, but sometimes that’s racing. We’ve had two weekends in a row with bad finishes and that hurts us in the points battle, so I hope we can turn our luck around in Barber. This team is working hard for me and I hope to give them results they deserve like we did in St Pete.”

Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Starting from P19, Hauger went into the opening laps trying to keep his nose clean.

As the rookie settled into the race, he came in for his first pit stop on lap 12, putting on Firestone alternate tires and taking full fuel.

Running P16, Hauger pitted again on lap 24 for another set of Firestone primary tires and full fuel.

Hauger would take these tires all the way to lap 46, pitting for a set of Firestone Primary tires and full fuel to go to the end of the race.

This strategy forced the rookie into a big fuel save. The young Norwegian not only hit the required number but exceeded what was expected of him.

When the lap 68 yellow flew, Hauger found himself P17 and held onto that position on the final restart to finish the race P17 of 25.

Post-Race Quote:

“That was my first time really fuel saving in an INDYCAR , and man that felt like a big number to make it to the end. I think if we didn’t have to make that number at the end we could have been up around 12th or 13th, but I learned a lot this week about how to hit a fuel number. I’ve never really had to do that in my racing career, so it was interesting to learn. I think this team and me can get a lot of good results this year and these first 3 weeks are just the start of what we can do. Huge thanks to all my partners who make this all possible,”