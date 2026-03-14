 TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR FRIDSAY PRACTICE REPORT – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit

Arlington, Texas

Friday Practice Report

March 13, 2026

ARLINGTON, TEXAS (March 13, 2026) – Scott McLaughlin, in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet, was the quickest of the drivers sporting a Bowtie during the first practice of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The drivers and teams are still learning the new track, but the pole-winner on the Streets of St. Petersburg at the first race of the 2026 season clearly enjoys the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit.

“That is instantly my most favorite street circuit ever,” said a beaming McLaughlin after getting out of the car. “It’s such a blast. The DEX Chevy feels great. It’s just an absolute ball to drive. I’m like a little kid again. It’s great, I’m having a blast and so lucky that we’re able to do it. I’m feeling pretty good about everything, and we’ll see how we go.”

The first and second practices this season are split into three sessions: 40 minutes, during which all 25 cars run on the Primary Firestone Firehawk racing tires (black), and a pair of 12-minute sessions, during which half the field runs the Alternate Firestone Firehawk racing tires (red).

Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet led the first 40 minutes of practice, during which all 25 cars were eligible, and drivers only used the Black tires. His best lap was 95.6861 seconds (101.582mph), which was quickest of the six Chevrolet-powered cars in the top eight, with Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet) second, David Malukas (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet) third, Alexander Rossi (No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet) fifth, Christian Lundgaard (No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet) seventh, and Christian Rasmussen (No. 21 ECR Java House Chevrolet) eighth.

A lap timed at 94.8926 seconds (102.432mph) by McLaughlin, led the first 12-minute session, where all drivers were on Reds. The Kiwi’s lap was more than four-tenths of a second better than the next quickest driver. O’Ward, the quickest driver on the blacks, made it two of the top three for Team Chevy during the session.

Two of the top three in the second 12-minute session on the Reds were Chevrolet-powered drivers, with Rossi and Lundgaard setting the second and third-best times

Combined Friday Practice Times at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Friday, March 13, 2026

Scott McLaughin﻿

﻿Alex Palou

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Welcome to the brand new Streets of Arlington circuit. I think Scott McLaughlin has already become a big fan. Alex Palou will join us here momentarily. Scott joins us, driver of the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet, sitting third in the overall NTT INDYCAR SERIES points standings, the podium at St. Pete, second fastest in the all-car session, and then fastest in the group session that just wrapped up.

First of all, your general thoughts about the Streets of Arlington circuit, Scott?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I’m not just saying this because you probably think I’m getting paid to say it, but it’s hands down the best street circuit personally that I’ve driven on. So far it’s got a huge straight, bumpy straight, very hard to test your brake point into turn 10 there. Then there are so many corners that are technical, but then also daring.

It’s an absolute blast, and it was honestly a pleasure to learn it and get better and better. Obviously I’m a bit happier because my car is handling really good right now, but a really good start to our weekend. Just wanted a solid session and build on it from here and have a lot of confidence to the point I feel like just polishing the car and just put it in the truck. It feels really good.

THE MODERATOR: I was going to ask you, obviously engineering session coming up. What do you think you want to work on, what needs to be worked on to be even faster tomorrow?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: There are a couple of things I need to look at, and you’ll look at data tonight. There will be guys doing a corner a little bit different to you, and is it good or bad, and just trying to dissect that a little bit.

I felt like a strength of mine has been learning new tracks, even since I was a kid. I really enjoy this side of it. I’ll do a deep dive into the data tonight and be ready for tomorrow.

THE MODERATOR: Good start to the weekend. We’ll take questions.

Q. It seems like all of Team Penske is on an upbeat after the sweep at Phoenix, both NASCAR and INDYCAR. Did you kind of feel that boost coming here at Arlington?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think just a huge weekend for the Captain, and obviously pretty cool to do it with our NASCAR friends. Obviously I wanted to be the guy that won, but at the end of the day, it was great for the team to get some momentum and then have the NASCAR guys win on Sunday and be there for that and then them being there on Saturday.

It wasn’t my ideal weekend personally, but from a team perspective, it was great.

Q. You called it your favorite street course ever.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah.

Q. How excited are you? What is it you love about it?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I just think there’s so much — it’s so technical in spots, and then there’s spots where it’s really tough to brake into. You’ve got to maximize high-speed corners, high-speed entries. Yeah, it’s a blast to drive. I don’t know what you think, but —

ALEX PALOU: I love it.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, it’s sick. It really is. There’s no other word. Gen Zs will get that.

THE MODERATOR: Obviously Alex Palou joins us. Driver of the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. He was ninth in the all-car session and then second overall in the group session through on the alternates. Currently fifth in points after a win at St. Pete two weeks ago, four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion as well, including the last three.

Alex, your thoughts about this place?

ALEX PALOU: Love it. Yeah, it’s insane. It’s super fun to drive. It’s just a lot more fun than I thought just how the car feels. There’s so many different corners. Like, there’s corners that you can attack so much, and you feel like a superhero. There’s other corners where you need to back off because the grip is very different.

Very bumpy. A lot more bumpy than I thought, which makes it super challenging, but super fun. Super fun.

THE MODERATOR: More questions.

Q. Obviously both of you planned well, because you’re quick right off the bat. Are there any corners that surprised you once you actually got out there?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: The how bumpy it was down the back straight surprised me and the team a little bit. We definitely had to raise the right height a little bit. I think everyone had the same issue.

Then I think it was just more like the corners where you didn’t think it was going to be difficult or it was going to be a little bit simple. To be honest, turn 10, for instance, across the bricks and stuff is super slippery. I don’t know what you thought of that. It made it so much more of a corner, especially if you are committing.

So it’s just got so much character. It’s a lot of fun. I feel like it’s a big Nashville. Just a bit more open, you know?

Q. Were you guys scraping the track at all as far as like —

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Scraping? Like bottoming?

Q. Yes.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, yeah. Yeah, you did I think, and I did. Straight away first lap I was, like, Oh, we got to raise this thing. Yeah, I felt like we nailed it.

Q. Then there’s various types of racing surfaces, right? There’s old asphalt and new asphalt, concrete, painted concrete. Is that a challenge? If so, how do you manage that challenge?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think as we both know, it’s going to just keep gripping up. You’ve got to build up with the track. That’s why it’s so important to do as many laps as you possibly can and be happy with your race car.

I’m lucky. I feel very comfortable and confident, so that’s a good feeling. Like going into tomorrow where the car is just going to get faster and faster naturally with the track grip as well, and everyone else will as well. You’re going to have to take another step again.

Q. 34.8, 34.9, how much more lap time do you think is in this track once you go back to debrief and make your setup changes for tomorrow morning’s practice?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I thought my lap was pretty good, but the track is just going to keep getting better, and you’ll find time by the track just getting better, and you’ll carry speed differently, and it might change corner profiles a little bit for you and stuff. So, yeah, like I said before, you’ve just got to go with the track, because it’s just going to take a lot of rubber.

Q. Scott, you talked about the bumpiness of the track. How do you get used to that and make sure it’s not giving you any issues?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Oh, like I said, you just got to communicate to the team how bad it is and then explain how much do I think I need to go up or down or whatever. Yeah, I thought Raul, my engineer, did a really good job at toning that in, but it’s the same for everyone. I look at it that way. You’ve just got to try and maximize better than most.

Q. Tomorrow for the Fast Six it will be the single lap, single car qualifying. What are your guys’ thoughts on that?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Got to get there first.

Q. A little bit of a follow-up on that. Some of the drivers today think that the first guy out in the Fast Six single lap, when the car is heated up, will have an advantage. By the time you get to the fastest driver entering, the cars cool off enough, it might take time to get the heat up. How do you feel about it?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I mean, yeah, I could see that. That’s kind of why Supercars went away from doing a qualifying shoot-out directly after the qualifying itself to get into the shoot-out. We would qualify two, three hours later. It may not be applicable here, but it’s just whatever.

Like Alex said, I think if you get to the Fast Six, it’s a great spot regardless, and you will just choose what you can do. Obviously pole would be nice, but I still think if you have a quick car, it’s not going to take too long to get up to temp and make it happen.

Q. For both of you, some tracks, they reward smoothness, finesse. What does this track reward?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, a new track, regardless, I think you’ve just got to be flexible. You’ve got to be able to able to — I think this track, long back straight, big braking zones, and then you have some real tight, twisty, technical stuff like Nashville. You’ve just got to be very open to a unique car setup, I imagine.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations. Good luck tomorrow.

Fan Friendly

Fans can visit Team Chevy Display in Fan Zone in the Fan Zone on the east side of AT&T Stadium, near the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock to check out an INDYCAR show car, along with a full line-up of new vehicles, including the Corvette ZR1X, Corvette Stingray (Stars and Steel edition), Equinox, Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500 (Stars and Steel edition), Silverado EV (Stars and Stel Edition),Tahoe, and Traverse, Hours are 8 am – 7 pm on Saturday, and 7:30 am – 3 pm on Sunday.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver appearances

Saturday:

· noon – 12:15 pm – Arrow McLaren (Tony Kanaan)

· 4:15 pm – 4:30 pm – Juncos Hollinger Racing (Sting Ray Robb & Rinus VeeKay)

Tune-In Guide

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2:30pm (ET)/1:30pm (CT)/12:30pm (MT)/11:30am (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps) – 12:30pm (ET)/11:30am (CT)/10:30am (MT)/9:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information