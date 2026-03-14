Meyer Shank Racing Earns Double Top-Six Qualifying Results in Arlington

Arlington, Texas (March 14, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) drivers showed out in Saturday’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington qualifying, with Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM / Texas A&M University Honda qualifying fifth while Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Root Insurance Honda qualified sixth.

The qualifying run was the fourth time in MSR INDYCAR history that both team cars qualified in the Firestone Fast Six – other double Fast Six qualifying runs at WWTR 2024, Nashville 2024 and Detroit 2023.

Saturday’s Firestone Fast Six qualifying saw a new format with each of the six cars making a one lap, single car run. Rosenqvist posted the fifth fastest time of 1:35.160-second lap while Armstrong will start sixth after posting a one lap flyer of 1:35.601-second lap.

Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will start one hour earlier, with a new green flag time of 12:17pm ET. Live coverage will be on Fox and SiriusXM channel 218.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM / Texas A&M University Honda

Qualifying Result: P5

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Root Insurance Honda

Qualifying Result: P6

Felix Rosenqvist:

Qualified P5 in Arlington; posted a 1:35.160-second lap

Drove from P24 to P12 in Phoenix, after not qualifying due to an incident in practice; earned the Josten’s Biggest Mover award.

2025 street course highlights

Best start, P3 in St. Pete

Best finish, P4 in Long Beach

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special SiriusXM SEC Radio / Texas A&M University livery

The collaboration highlights Texas A&M University’s “Force For Good” Mission

Texas A&M is the No. 1 research university and the No. 1 public university in Texas, with a mission and footprint that serves Texans in all 254 counties

The school hits its 150th anniversary in 2026

SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374) is dedicated to 24/7 coverage of the Southeastern Conference, delivering talk programming focused on SEC sports, and live play-by-play for football, basketball, baseball and more

Currently 12th in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished sixth in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

Marcus Armstrong:

Qualified P6 in Arlington; posted a 1:35.601-second lap

Currently sits ninth in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished eighth in the 2025 Championship standings

2025 street course highlights

Best start, P3 in Toronto

Best finish, P6 in Detroit

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

Sporting the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda this weekend

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It was fun and I loved this way of qualifying with a one-lap shooter. Makes it cool for the fans and cool for the drivers. And it’s kind of an unknown thing with only one warm-up lap. I didn’t really feel like I had much grip, so I was just kinda holding onto it to salvage a P4 or P5. It’s cool to have this Texas A&M and SiriusXM SEC Radio livery here in Texas. The car is really fast and I think we have a good race day ahead of us.”

Marcus Armstrong: “My lap wasn’t so good. I kinda committed to the first corner and realized I didn’t have a lot of grip. So the rest of the lap, I was just trying to make the best of it. Yeah, just felt really slippery out there and I nearly went into the wall at Turn 7. But it’s ok! We start inside the top six tomorrow. A pretty good day for MSR.”