HEXIS Brings Advanced Self-adhesive Film Technologies to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Mar. 14, 2026) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today that HEXIS Graphics, a global leader and manufacturer in high-performance adhesive vinyl films and visual communication solutions, has been named an Official Partner for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

HEXIS’ advanced materials for protection, restyling, and visual communication will support JHR’s on-track performance, brand presentation, and operational excellence as the team continues its long-term push toward greater competitiveness within the INDYCAR field.

“Every detail matters in INDYCAR, from the engineering decisions we make to how we present ourselves as a team,” said Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “HEXIS understands the importance of quality, performance, and reliability. Their products and mindset align closely with our vision as we continue building our program and pushing forward in one of the most competitive championships in the world.”

HEXIS is recognized internationally for its premium self-adhesive films that serve various industries demanding durability, precision, and standout performance. In a series where marginal gains are critical, the partnership reinforces JHR’s commitment to surrounding its INDYCAR operation with best-in-class technical partners.

Bristol Cottrell, Business Development Manager (USA) at HEXIS, added: “Juncos Hollinger Racing is a team with clear direction and ambition,” said Bristol. “Their focus on building a strong foundation and continuously improving aligns closely with our own values at HEXIS. We’re proud to support a program that is working methodically toward long-term success in INDYCAR, while utilizing HEXIS film products to increase brand awareness and help protect their cars and assets.”

With more than 35 years in the industry, HEXIS Graphics has built a strong legacy and series of products in the motorsports world. Racing isn’t just part of the brand—it’s part of its leadership. HEXIS’ CEO, Clément Mateu, is also a professional driver currently in the 2026 ELMS season and set to drive in 2026 24 hours of Le Mans – who brings real track experience to the company. That passion for racing and HEXIS’ manufacturing capability brings constant innovation and a relentless drive to improve performance on and off the track.

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues this weekend as Round 3 takes place at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on March 15, 2026.