Race Preview: 2026 Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Juncos Hollinger Racing Prepares for Inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Juncos Hollinger Racing returns to street course competition this weekend for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Round 3 of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The event marks the first INDYCAR race held on the new temporary street circuit in Arlington, Texas, located in the city’s entertainment district near AT&T Stadium.

The 2.73-mile, 14-turn street circuit presents a new challenge for teams and drivers with no previous race data available. Early practice sessions will be key as teams work to understand evolving grip levels and refine their setups. With long straights, heavy braking zones, and tight corners bordered by walls, the circuit is expected to reward precision and adaptability.

Building Momentum After Phoenix

With the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg providing early insight into the team’s street course performance, Juncos Hollinger Racing enters the Arlington weekend encouraged by the pace shown in Florida and at the most recent race in Phoenix. The team continued to demonstrate competitive speed throughout the last event, highlighted by Rinus VeeKay qualifying inside the top ten and briefly running inside the top five in the early stages of the race. An incident on the restart ultimately prevented the No. 76 Chevrolet from capitalizing on the strong start, but the underlying pace showed promising potential for the remainder of the season.

The No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Sting Ray Robb also showed solid qualifying speed in Phoenix. Although tire degradation and race circumstances limited the final result, the performance provided valuable data and confidence moving forward.

New Qualifying Format Debuts in Arlington

Adding another element of intrigue to the Arlington weekend, INDYCAR will introduce an experimental qualifying format during the Firestone Fast Six session. While the opening qualifying segments will remain unchanged and tire allocations will stay the same, the Fast Six will feature a single-car qualifying format.

Under this format, the six fastest drivers advancing from the Top 12 segment will qualify individually for pole position. The session will begin with the sixth fastest driver from Segment 2 and proceed toward the fastest. Each driver will leave pit lane and complete a single timed lap beginning at the alternate start-finish line and ending the next time they pass the line. Once that attempt is completed and the car returns to pit lane, the next driver will be released for their run.

The revised format will later be evaluated for possible implementation at future road and street course races.

SILO Dallas Partnership Features on the No. 76 Car

Earlier this season, Juncos Hollinger Racing announced SILO Dallas, a premier live music and special events venue located in the Dallas Design District, as an Official Partner for 2026.

The collaboration connects motorsport and live entertainment, highlighting the shared intensity required to deliver elite performances. As part of the partnership, fans will see the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet carry a full SILO livery during the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington weekend, alongside a series of activations and events taking place across the Dallas area.

Looking Ahead

Track activity begins Friday with Practice 1, followed by Practice 2 and Qualifying on Saturday before Sunday’s race.

Team Perspective

Rinus VeeKay:

“Racing on a brand-new street circuit like Arlington is exciting because everyone starts from the same place. The key will be learning the track quickly and building confidence with each session. We’ve shown some good pace to start the season, especially on the street courses, so the goal this weekend is to keep that momentum going and put the No. 76 Chevrolet in a strong position.”

Sting Ray Robb:

“Arlington is going to be a really interesting challenge for everyone with it being a completely new track. Street circuits always demand a lot of precision, and with the walls close and the grip evolving throughout the weekend, it’ll be important to stay adaptable. I’m looking forward to getting out there with the No. 77 crew and seeing how we can maximize the opportunity.”

Dave O’Neill, Juncos Hollinger Racing Team Principal:

“As the NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Arlington for the first time, it’s an exciting opportunity for everyone in the paddock to take on a brand-new circuit. We showed promising pace earlier in the season, and the focus for our team this weekend is on converting that speed into strong results and valuable championship points.

“It’s also great to welcome SILO Dallas to the team for the Arlington race weekend. SILO represents the kind of energy and culture that aligns well with our organization, and we’re proud to showcase that partnership as we compete in Texas.”