Java House Grand Prix of Arlington – Know Before You Go

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON GUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ARRIVE EARLY AHEAD OF THE INAUGURAL EVENT

Know Before You Go: Essential Race Weekend Information for March 13-15

ARLINGTON, TX (March 12, 2026) – The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend of high-speed racing and guest experiences at the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15. Guests planning to attend are encouraged to review important event information below to ensure a smooth, safe, and enjoyable race weekend.

Arrive Early

Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early each day to allow ample time for parking, security screening, and gate entry. Early arrival helps fans avoid peak traffic periods and ensures they don’t miss any on-track action or entertainment. A detailed event schedule can be found here.

Gates are open between (all times listed in CDT):

Friday: 9:00 AM to 8:15 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Sunday: 7:30 AM to 5:15 PM



The first 1,000 guests entering through Gates 1, 2 and 4 each day will receive a special giveaway item. Giveaways are limited to one per guest and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Download the Official Event App

The Official Java House Grand Prix of Arlington App serves as the one-stop shop for race weekend information. Guests can:

Access digital tickets and parking passes

View interactive venue maps

Monitor real-time road closures and traffic updates

Review weekend schedules and event details



Guests are encouraged to download the app prior to arrival to streamline entry and stay informed throughout the weekend. The app can be downloaded here.

Ticketing Reminder

All tickets are available via SeatGeek. Attendees should download the SeatGeek app to have their tickets readily accessible. Attendees should download and sign into their SeatGeek app to access their event ticket and purchased parking pass in advance of their arrival.

Paid Parking and Traffic Information

Designated parking areas, rideshare zones, and traffic routes will be clearly marked. Fans should consult the official event app for the most up-to-date parking maps, recommended routes, and road closure information. Parking passes are available on SeatGeek and throughout the venue for both three-day and single-day options. See the parking information below:

3-Day Parking:

Pit Lane Grandstand 1 – Closest Parking Available in M, N, F

Pit Lane Grandstand 2 – Closest Parking Available in Q, R

Horseshoe Grandstands 3/4/5/6 – Closest Parking Available in 11, M, N

Speed Trap Grandstand 7/8 – Closest Parking Available in M, N, D, L

Speed Trap Grandstand 9 – Closest Parking Available in D, L



There are east and west rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations. The west location is in lot 15 at AT&T Stadium and the east location is at Globe Life Field’s Car Park D. Additional event and transportation details can be found here.

Road Closures

Guests should be aware of multiple road closures and restrictions impacting their traditional routes near Arlington’s Entertainment District.



Facility Details

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concessions, and merchandise purchases with ease during the event via debit or credit card. Guests are permitted to bring up 10-inch lens cameras, empty non-metal water bottles up to 32 ounces, soft-sided strollers, binoculars, scanners, and headsets. Food, beverages, and coolers will not be allowed to enter the event ground. The complete gate regulations list can be found here.

Guests are encouraged to follow the official Java House Grand Prix of Arlington social media channels on X and Instagram for real-time updates throughout race weekend. Additional event information can be found at the official event website here.