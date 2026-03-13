







ARCO & DREYER & REINBOLD RACING ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR VETERAN CONOR DALY IN NO. 23 DRR CHEVROLET AT INDY 500

DRR Adds Popular Fuel Brand to Daly’s Chevrolet Mount for his 13th Indy 500 Start

CARMEL, IN (March 12, 2026) –ARCO, a top U.S. fuel brand, has joined in a partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) to participate in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge with popular veteran driver Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR Chevrolet car on Sunday, May 24, at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

ARCO is a leading fuel brand dedicated to providing quality TOP TIER™ gasoline at a great value. With locations across the United States, ARCO helps drivers fuel up with confidence, knowing they’re getting reliable performance.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest motorsports event in the world, and we are very pleased to add ARCO to our partnership on Conor’s No. 23 entry this year,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Their participation with our 2026 Indy 500 program brings a strong national presence across multiple primary markets as we attempt to reach our ultimate goal – winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ on May 24.”

Daly will serve as a Brand Ambassador for ARCO, bolstering fan engagement efforts and reinforcing activation initiatives.

“This collaboration with ARCO and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is a great opportunity at this year’s Indy 500,” said Daly, who placed 10th for DRR at the Indy 500 in 2024. “I’m very excited to come back to my hometown and have a chance to taste the cool glass of milk. Having ARCO increase their footprint with the Indy 500 and the No. 23 is massive for everyone involved. I’m committed to helping move this program forward in every way possible and representing ARCO.”

Daly, the 34-year-old driver from Noblesville, Ind., has competed in 12 Indy 500 Mile races in his career with five top-ten finishes. In 2024, after starting in 29th position for DRR, he finished tenth as he led 22 laps and was the race’s biggest mover, gaining nineteen positions. Conor has led a total of 82 laps at the 500.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, based in Carmel, Ind., will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in the 1920s. DRR has entered 51 cars in the Indy 500, and all entries have qualified for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

Daly and DRR team will open Indy 500 practice on Tuesday, May 12, with qualifications scheduled for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will take place on Sunday, May 24.

# # #

About ARCO

ARCO is a leading fuel brand dedicated to providing quality TOP TIER™ gasoline at a great value. With locations across the United States, ARCO helps driver fuel up with confidence, knowing they’re getting reliable performance at a competitive price. Focused on delivering straightforward value and dependable service, ARCO is committed to keeping customers on the road and moving forward. Learn more at www.arco.com.

About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Townsend Bell.