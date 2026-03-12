TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit

Arlington, Texas

Race Advance

March 13-15, 2026

DETROIT (March 4, 2026) – Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams hit the road for the third time in three weeks for a trip to The Lone Star State and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. After the season got underway on an old stalwart (Streets of St. Petersburg) and a welcome returnee (Phoenix Raceway oval), the third round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is a highly anticipated new event in and around the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers stadiums on a 2.73-mile, 14-turn street circuit in Arlington, Texas.

Hot start for Team Chevy

It’s early, but Chevrolet leads the manufacturer and driver points after a pair of races.

Chevrolet (167 points) currently leads Honda (157 points) by ten points in the Manufacturer’s Championship after two of 18 rounds. Each team has a win; Chevrolet leads poles by a 2-to-0 count, podiums by a 4-to-2 count, and laps led by 204 to 146.

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, the 2017 and 2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion holds a five-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood, with fellow Team Chevy drivers Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet) and Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet) in third and fourth.

The view of construction on the Arlington Assembly plant from the roof of the grandstand at Arlington Downs Raceway (Rights held by The University of Texas at Arlington Libraries, Special Collections)

Made in Texas Just south of the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit, across Texas Highway 180, sits Arlington Assembly, a General Motors plant that employs over 5,000 people and produces approximately 1,300 vehicles per day. Groundbreaking for the then 1.5-million-square-foot, now 4.375-million-square-foot plant took place in 1952, with the first vehicle rolling off the line in 1954. Over the 70+ years, more than 14 million vehicles, including Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac models, have rolled out of the massive facility

The first Chevrolet rolls off the assembly line in Arlington, Texas (Rights held by The University of Texas at Arlington Libraries, Special Collections)

One of three General Motors facilities in Texas, including the Austin Innovation Center and Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center, the current products built at Arlington Assembly are:

Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban (since 1998)

GMC Yukon and Yukon XL (since 1998)

Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV since 1999)

Of note: After touring the plant on Thursday, David Malukas (Team Penske) and Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren) will meet with employees.

Link to the entire The Heartbeat of Arlington Trailer | 70 Years of General Motors in Arlington video

Lone Star INDYCAR

Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will mark the 67th time the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has raced in The Lone Star State, with the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit, the eighth track to hold an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, joining:

fellow street/beach circuits

Denver Beach Course (1913-1914), Downtown Houston Street Circuit (1998-2001) & Reliant Park Street Circuit (2006, 2013-2014)

ovals

One-mile Arlington Downs Speedway dirt oval (1947-1949), Texas World Speedway 2-mile oval (1973-1979), & Texas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile oval (1997-2023)

natural terrain road course

Circuit Of The Americas (2019)

Of note: The one-mile Arlington Downs Raceway dirt oval was located two blocks east of the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit. (See picture above of the Arlington Assembly plant under construction from the roof of Arlington Downs Raceway). While not directly connected to Chevrolet, the dirt oval hosted a trio of USAC Big Car (now INDYCAR) races from 1947 to 1949

Troy Ruttman, winner of the 1952 Indianapolis 500 on track at Arlington Downs Raceway (Rights held by The University of Texas at Arlington Libraries, Special Collections)

Chevrolet-powered cars have a dozen wins in Texas, winning 11 times at Texas Motor Speedway and once on the Reliant Park Street Circuit

In the General Motors family, Oldsmobile-powered cars won nine times at Texas Motor Speedway

Chevrolet-powered cars have 10 poles in Texas, including nine at Texas Motor Speedway and one at Circuit of the Americas

In the General Motors family, Oldsmobile-powered cars have nine poles at the Texas Motor Speedway

Three Texas born drivers have won a race with General Motors power including:

Dallas, Texas-born Ryan Hunter-Reay, has six race wins and captured the 2012 INDYCAR SERIES championship while part of Team Chevy

Dallas, Texas-born Greg Ray, has five race wins and captured the 1999 INDYCAR SERIES championship with Oldsmobile power.

Jefferson City, Texas-born Howard Covey won an early INDYCAR SERIES race in Portland, Oregon while driving a Cadillac in 1909. Of note, Covey was an automotive pioneer in the Pacific Northwest, and owned the Portland Cadillac dealership into the 1930s.

These eight Texas-born drivers have all made at least one Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR SERIES start: Cotton Farmer (Ft. Worth), A.J. Foyt (Houston), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Dallas), Joe McCarthy (El Paso), Jim McElreath (Arlington), Greg Ray (Dallas), Lloyd Ruby (Wichita Falls), and Brian Till (Houston)

Notable Numbers

3 – the number of new street circuits the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit this year, the first of which is the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit

– the number of new street circuits the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit this year, the first of which is the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit 6 – the number of different countries represented by Team Chevy drivers – United States (6) – Denmark (2) – Brazil (1) – Mexico (1) – Netherlands (1) – New Zealand (1)

the number of different countries represented by Team Chevy drivers – United States (6) – Denmark (2) – Brazil (1) – Mexico (1) – Netherlands (1) – New Zealand (1) 9 – the number of wins by current Team Chevy teams, Arrow McLaren and ECR

the number of wins by current Team Chevy teams, Arrow McLaren and ECR 12 – the number of drivers representing Team Chevy at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

the number of drivers representing Team Chevy at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington 13 – the number of driver championships won by Chevrolet all-time

the number of driver championships won by Chevrolet all-time 33 – the number of wins by Josef Newgarden, the winningest Team Chevy driver all-time

the number of wins by Josef Newgarden, the winningest Team Chevy driver all-time 40 – the number of different drivers that have won INDYCAR races while powered by Chevrolet

the number of different drivers that have won INDYCAR races while powered by Chevrolet 42 – the number of different tracks that Chevrolet-powered cars have won on

the number of different tracks that Chevrolet-powered cars have won on 42 – the number of drivers that have an earned pole for Team Chevy, after David Malukas added his name to the list at Phoenix Raceway

– the number of drivers that have an earned pole for Team Chevy, after David Malukas added his name to the list at Phoenix Raceway 125 – the number of Bowtie-backed wins by Team Penske since their first at Pocono Raceway by Rick Mears in 1987

the number of Bowtie-backed wins by Team Penske since their first at Pocono Raceway by Rick Mears in 1987 128 – the number of wins by Chevrolet since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of wins by Chevrolet since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 143 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 238 – the number of wins by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of wins by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 247 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 364 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 680 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 13,000,000+ – the number of General Motors vehicles built at the Arlington Assembly plant across the road from the race event

Pacing the field and more

The sleek and luxurious 2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will pace the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on Sunday in Texas. Electrified all-wheel-drive technology, 655-hp combined, indulgent leather seating, functional and intuitive technology, including 6.6-, 12.7-, and 14-inch screens, and a full suite of modern safety features combine to create an unrivaled blend of performance, creature comforts, and security.

As an official sponsor of the inaugural event, Chevrolet will also provide 28 parade vehicles, including 2026 Corvette Stingrays and Silverado 1500 trucks, to take part in the weekend event, including opening ceremonies and driver introductions.

Fan Friendly

Fans can visit Team Chevy Display in Fan Zone in the Fan Zone on the east side of AT&T Stadium, near the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock to check out the INDYCAR show cars, along with a full line-up of new vehicles, including the Corvette ZR1X, Corvette Stingray (Stars and Steel edition), Equinox, Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500 (Stars and Steel edition), Silverado EV (Stars and Stel Edition),Tahoe, and Traverse, Hours are 9 am – 5:30 pm on Friday, 8 am – 7 pm on Saturday, and 7:30 am – 3 pm on Sunday.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver appearances

Friday:

11:25 am – 11:40 am – A.J. Foyt Racing (Santino Ferrucci and Caio Collet)

12:20 pm – 12:35 pm – Team Penske (David Malukas, Scott McLaughlin, and Josef Newgarden)

Saturday:

noon – 12:15 pm – Arrow McLaren (Tony Kanaan)

4:15 pm – 4:30 pm – Juncos Hollinger Racing (Sting Ray Robb & Rinus VeeKay)

What They’re Saying

A.J. Foyt Racing

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet:

Is it possible to compare Arlington to any other street circuits you have competed on in your career?

CC: “The big straight reminds me a bit of Detroit but there’s a couple different corner styles so it’s kind of unique.”

What do you think will be the most challenging part of this weekend with regard to the racing?

CC: “Yes, it will be new for everyone so the driver can definitely play a bigger part on finding the limit and pushing the team to the right direction regarding balance.”

Was this track available on the Chevrolet simulator to practice on?

CC: “Yes, we did one day on it. Very fun to drive, but we don’t know if it will be the same regarding bumps and curbs.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet:

With Arlington being a brand new street circuit, is it an advantage to you that no one has experience at this track?

SF: “I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage. I’d say it’s just an even playing field that makes it a lot of fun for a lot of people. And definitely make it a challenge for everybody. If we have a good baseline setup, it’ll be good.”

How do you think the Chevy will perform at this track?

SF: “I think Chevy will be solid. We’ve been working on some of their drivability maps. They were good in St. Pete, and obviously they’re just getting better. Looking forward to being Chevy-powered with such a long straight though here at Arlington. I think we have a really good advantage at the top end side of things.”

Larry Foyt, president A.J. Foyt Racing:

Why is having a race in Texas again important for the NTT INDYCAR Series?

LF: “Well, it’s a great market. First of all, I’m from Texas, so it’s the best state in the country. Seriously, it’s such a big market. And for us, it’s the hometown race or as close to home as we can get. And it’s exciting. It’s great to be racing back in Texas. It’s unbelievable how much it’s grown since I was at TCU about 25 years ago. Crazy to say that. It’s really unbelievable how much it’s grown.”

How has having this race in Texas impacted your team?

LF: “Well, I think everybody’s excited about it for a lot of different reasons. First, it’s a new event and we’ve got some really iconic surroundings with Cowboy Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ ballpark there. Having the Cowboys and Rangers involved makes it an even bigger event, and it shows where INDYCAR is headed as a whole. For us, it’s been fun to have all the guys come here from Phoenix and work out of the Texas shop for a couple days before we go up to Dallas. I think they really enjoyed seeing some of the history here, and having A.J. come in today for lunch–which was catered by Molina’s — A.J.’s favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. Honestly, it was fun to have race cars back in the shop.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

﻿“Super excited for a big week in Texas. This is a bit of homecoming race for me since it’s the closest to home in Mexico, and having lived here for a long time. I’m really excited to see our fans at the Fan Fest and throughout the week at the racetrack. We’re off to a solid start on track through the first two races, but we want to push for more and fight for wins.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to this one, It’s always exciting to take on a new circuit at a new event, and we’re eager to hit the track in a fresh SmartStop livery. We like the speed we’ve seen through two weeks. Now it’s about executing and getting results.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s a new challenge for everyone this weekend in Arlington, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’ve had great pace both weekends to start the year, and obviously we had good success at the first street race in St. Pete. We’re going to keep building on this early momentum and push to get to the front.”

ECR

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“I’m pumped! The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is an event we’ve all been looking forward to since it was announced. The partnership with Mr. Jones and the Dallas Cowboys is incredibly exciting. I can’t think of another event that’s been this highly anticipated in quite some time. Knowing all the work that’s gone into this and seeing it take shape, I can’t wait to get down to Texas. We’re ready to put on a great show for everyone!”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“I’m really looking forward to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington! It’s going to be a big weekend for the team. We haven’t had quite the start to the season that we wanted. We had a great showing at Phoenix but just didn’t end up getting the result. We’re ready to bounce back on an exciting weekend for ECR and Java House. First time in the Java House colors for me!”

Tune-In Guide

Friday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2:30pm (ET)/1:30pm (CT)/12:30pm (MT)/11:30am (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps) – 12:30pm (ET)/11:30am (CT)/10:30am (MT)/9:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information