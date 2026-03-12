RACE PREVIEW – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

STREETS OF ARLINGTON PREVIEW
|FRIDAY, MARCH 13 – SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026
TRACK: Streets of Arlington
LOCATION: Arlington, Texas, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.73-mile temporary street circuit
RACE LENGTH: 70 laps
PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:30 p.m. CT (FS2)Saturday – 8:30-10 a.m. CT (FS1)Sunday – 9-10 a.m. CT (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT (FS2)
RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON
- ECR team partner Java House is the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The innovative cold brew coffee brand began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.
- Both Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen will pilot Java House Chevrolets this weekend in Arlington as Rasmussen switches to a special edition livery. Rasmussen’s No. 21 will be white where Rossi’s No. 20 is black.
- The first-year track will weave through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district and feature two iconic sporting venues: AT&T Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.
- The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will experiment with a single-car qualifying format for the Firestone Fast Six this weekend. The “knockout” format of Rounds 1 and 2 will remain unchanged, while the Fast Six segment will be adjusted to single-car, single lap qualifying.
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m pumped! The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is an event we’ve all been looking forward to since it was announced. The partnership with Mr. Jones and the Dallas Cowboys is incredibly exciting. I can’t think of another event that’s been this highly anticipated in quite some time. Knowing all the work that’s gone into this and seeing it take shape, I can’t wait to get down to Texas. We’re ready to put on a great show for everyone!”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ARLINGTON STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 0
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 166
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 98
OF NOTE:
- The 2026 season marks Alexander Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. In his first year with the team, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best fourth place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1,000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. The 34-year-old owns 98 career Top 10 finishes, including 52 Top 5s and 30 podiums.
- Rossi added his 98th Top 10 finish last Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. He was left frustrated after qualifying sixth, knowing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was even faster. Rossi showed that speed at the drop of the green flag, moving up three positions on the opening lap. He ran inside the Top 3 for the first 70 laps until being passed by teammate Christian Rasmussen. A pit road miscue dropped Rossi to 17th near the midway point, but he methodically worked his way back forward to finish sixth.
- Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m really looking forward to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington! It’s going to be a big weekend for the team. We haven’t had quite the start to the season that we wanted. We had a great showing at Phoenix but just didn’t end up getting the result. We’re ready to bounce back on an exciting weekend for ECR and Java House. First time in the Java House colors for me!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN: Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ARLINGTON STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 0
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 32
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
OF NOTE:
- The 2026 season marks Christian Rasmussen’s third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, all with ECR. During his sophomore season, Rasmussen quickly became known as a formidable opponent on ovals. The 25-year-old finished no worse than eighth in five of the six oval races last season, including a sixth-place finish in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he recorded his first career victory.
- Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Rasmussen picked up right where he left off on ovals. He started 18th, fell to 21st following a pit road entry penalty, then charged to the front. Rasmussen first took the lead on Lap 73 of 250 and would go on to lead 69 laps. He was the class of the field until late-race contact with another competitor pushed his car into the wall. Despite heavy damage, he held the lead until eight laps to go, after which the suspension damage was too severe to overcome, and he finished 14th.
- Rasmussen began racing at just nine years old, claiming his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and joined the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After an impressive rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.