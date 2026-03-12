RACE PREVIEW – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

STREETS OF ARLINGTON PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 – SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026



TRACK: Streets of Arlington

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.73-mile temporary street circuit



RACE LENGTH: 70 laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:30 p.m. CT (FS2)Saturday – 8:30-10 a.m. CT (FS1)Sunday – 9-10 a.m. CT (FS1)



QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT (FS2)

RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON

ECR team partner Java House is the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The innovative cold brew coffee brand began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

Both Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen will pilot Java House Chevrolets this weekend in Arlington as Rasmussen switches to a special edition livery. Rasmussen’s No. 21 will be white where Rossi’s No. 20 is black.

The first-year track will weave through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district and feature two iconic sporting venues: AT&T Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will experiment with a single-car qualifying format for the Firestone Fast Six this weekend. The “knockout” format of Rounds 1 and 2 will remain unchanged, while the Fast Six segment will be adjusted to single-car, single lap qualifying.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m pumped! The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is an event we’ve all been looking forward to since it was announced. The partnership with Mr. Jones and the Dallas Cowboys is incredibly exciting. I can’t think of another event that’s been this highly anticipated in quite some time. Knowing all the work that’s gone into this and seeing it take shape, I can’t wait to get down to Texas. We’re ready to put on a great show for everyone!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

ARLINGTON STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 0

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 11th

STARTS: 166

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 98

OF NOTE:

The 2026 season marks Alexander Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. In his first year with the team, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best fourth place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1,000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. The 34-year-old owns 98 career Top 10 finishes, including 52 Top 5s and 30 podiums.



Rossi added his 98th Top 10 finish last Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. He was left frustrated after qualifying sixth, knowing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was even faster. Rossi showed that speed at the drop of the green flag, moving up three positions on the opening lap. He ran inside the Top 3 for the first 70 laps until being passed by teammate Christian Rasmussen. A pit road miscue dropped Rossi to 17th near the midway point, but he methodically worked his way back forward to finish sixth.



Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m really looking forward to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington! It’s going to be a big weekend for the team. We haven’t had quite the start to the season that we wanted. We had a great showing at Phoenix but just didn’t end up getting the result. We’re ready to bounce back on an exciting weekend for ECR and Java House. First time in the Java House colors for me!”

BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN: Copenhagen, Denmark

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

ARLINGTON STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 0



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 32

WINS: 1

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

OF NOTE: