FAST FACTS: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, March 13-Sunday, March 15

Track: Streets of Arlington, a 2.73-mile, 14-turn, temporary street course (counterclockwise) in Arlington, Texas

Race distance: 70 laps / 191.1 miles (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) | 27 laps / 73.71 miles / 55 minutes (INDY NXT by Firestone)

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: 65 seconds of total time

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 530 kilojoules (kj) per lap

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Five sets primary, five sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and two sets of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the event weekend, with one new set used for qualifying. Another new set may be used during the race. Two carryover sets from the St. Petersburg event may be used during the prequalifying practices.

X: @Arlington_GP, @INDYCAR, @INDYNXT, #GPArlington, #INDYCAR

Instagram: @arlington_gp, @IndyCar, @INDYNXT, #GPArlington, #INDYCAR

Facebook: @arlingtongp, @IndyCar, @INDYNXT, #GPArlington, #INDYCAR

TikTok: @IndyCar, #INDYCAR

YouTube: @INDYCAR, @arlington_gp

Event website: www.gparlington.com/

INDYCAR website: www.indycar.com

2025 race winner:

Inaugural Event

Qualifying record:

Inaugural Event

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 4 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Warmup Show/Final Practice, 10 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1; Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, 12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 3 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 11 a.m.. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 11 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio, powered by OnlyBulls broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Michael Young and Jake Query are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Ryan Myrehn, DJ Clark and Jonathan Grace are the pit reporters. The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates,SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. All INDY NXT by Firestone practices, qualifying sessions and races are available on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (All Times Local/Central Time):

Friday, March 13

2-2:45 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, FS2

3:05-4:25 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 (split group format), FS2

Saturday, March 14

8:35-9:55 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (split group format), FS1

10:15-11 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, FS2

1:35-3:10 p.m. – NTT P1 Award qualifying (two rounds of knockout qualifying followed by Firestone Fast Six single-car pole showdown), FS2

3:30-4 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying (two groups, 12 minutes each), FS2

Sunday, March 15

9:05-9:35 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup, FS1

10:06 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Arlington (27 laps/73.71 miles/55 minutes), FS1 (Live)

11:30 a.m. – FOX Pre-Race Show on air

12:10 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

12:17 p.m. – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps/191.1 miles ), FOX (Live)

‘WHAT TO LOOK FOR’ AT ARLINGTON:

New points leader Newgarden aims to continue Texas win streak: One week after taking the NTT INDYCAR SERIES points lead with his thrilling win at Phoenix Raceway, Josef Newgarden heads to Texas in hopes of keeping his dominance in the state. Newgarden won the last two INDYCAR SERIES races in the state – claiming oval wins at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022 and 2023.

Pole Showdown debuts in Texas: INDYCAR will use an updated race qualifying format on the streets of Arlington, Texas. For NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying, while the “knockout” format of Segments 1 and 2 will remain unchanged, the Firestone Fast Six segment will be adjusted to single-car, single-lap qualifying beginning with the sixth-fastest qualifier from Segment 2 and working toward the fastest from the previous round. During the Firestone Fast Six at Arlington, drivers will leave pit lane and get an opportunity for one lap – starting and ending at the alternate start/finish line. Once the car enters pit lane following that driver’s attempt, the next car will be released for its attempt. Tire allotments and tire rules will remain unchanged throughout the event.

Lone Star Links: Even though there aren’t any native Texans in the field for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, there are several ties to Texas throughout the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field.

Santino Ferrucci lives in Dallas and races for Lone Star State legend A.J. Foyt.

lives in Dallas and races for Lone Star State legend A.J. Foyt. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and his family moved to San Antonio when he was a boy, and he lived there through high school, attending Texas Military Institute in San Antonio.

and his family moved to San Antonio when he was a boy, and he lived there through high school, attending Texas Military Institute in San Antonio. Will Power is a Texan by marriage, as his wife, Liz, hails from Plano.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will be the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the streets of Arlington. However, it’s not the first time that INDYCAR SERIES cars have raced in Arlington, Texas. Arlington Downs Racetrack, a 1-mile dirt oval whose site is less than a half-mile from the current racetrack, held three points-paying races and two non-championship sweepstakes races from 1947 to 1950.

The Streets of Arlington is the fourth road or street circuit to debut on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar since 2021. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers won the previous three debut races. Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville in 2021. Alex Palou won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear when it debuted its new course in downtown Detroit in 2023 and at The Thermal Club in 2025.

won the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville in 2021. won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear when it debuted its new course in downtown Detroit in 2023 and at The Thermal Club in 2025. The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is the second of six temporary street course races on the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. Alex Palou won the first street race of the season at St. Petersburg on March 1. The other street course events are scheduled for the Streets of Long Beach on April 19, Streets of Detroit on May 31, the Streets of Markham, Ontario, on Aug. 16 and the Streets of Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23.

won the first street race of the season at St. Petersburg on March 1. The other street course events are scheduled for the Streets of Long Beach on April 19, Streets of Detroit on May 31, the Streets of Markham, Ontario, on Aug. 16 and the Streets of Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23. Milestones: Scott Dixon is expected to make his 422nd INDYCAR SERIES start, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record. Dixon has made 358 consecutive starts heading into the weekend, which is the longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Rinus VeeKay is scheduled to make his 100th INDYCAR SERIES start in Arlington…Josef Newgarden needs to lead 58 laps to pass Dario Franchitti for ninth on the INDYCAR SERIES all-time laps led list.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes:

Lone Star State Return: INDY NXT by Firestone returns to Texas for the first time since 2019 with a race on the streets of Arlington. INDY NXT by Firestone has raced in the Lone Star State at both Texas Motor Speedway (2001-05) and Circuit of the Americas (2019).

INDY NXT by Firestone returns to Texas for the first time since 2019 with a race on the streets of Arlington. INDY NXT by Firestone has raced in the Lone Star State at both Texas Motor Speedway (2001-05) and Circuit of the Americas (2019). Local favorites: Neither Nicholas Monteiro nor Alessandro de Tullio are native Texans, but the young drivers might be the local favorites. Both youngsters race for one of the Lone Star State’s legendary figures – four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt. The man nicknamed “Super Tex” is a native of Houston, and his team’s headquarters is in Waller, Texas. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1967 and has numerous wins in his home state, including an INDY NXT by Firestone win with grandson A.J. Foyt IV at Texas Motor Speedway in 2002.

International flair: This weekend’s race will feature drivers representing nine countries. A total of 13 drivers represent the United States. There are three drivers from Australia, two from Mexico and one each from Brazil, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Scotland.