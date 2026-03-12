2026 Streets of Arlington Race Preview/No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet unveiled at Arrow McLaren Fan Fest

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take on a brand new circuit on the Streets of Arlington this weekend at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.



It’s a big week for Arrow McLaren. The team is embracing a new major market on the calendar, hosting a free fan fest to kick off the race week festivities on Wednesday. On track, Pato, Nolan and Christian will look to build on early season momentum and deliver strong results.



See what the drivers are saying ahead of the third event of the 2026 season:



Session Times

– Practice 1: Friday, 4:00 p.m. EST (FS2)

– Practice 2: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST (FS1)

– Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST (FS2) – Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. EST (FS1)

– Race Tune-In: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST (FOX)

– Green Flag, Sunday, 1:17 p.m. EST (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“Super excited for a big week in Texas. This is a bit of homecoming race for me since it’s the closest to home in Mexico, and having lived here for a long time. I’m really excited to see our fans at the Fan Fest and throughout the week at the racetrack. We’re off to a solid start on track through the first two races, but we want to push for more and fight for wins.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“I’m looking forward to this one, It’s always exciting to take on a new circuit at a new event, and we’re eager to hit the track in a fresh SmartStop livery. We like the speed we’ve seen through two weeks. Now it’s about executing and getting results.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“It’s a new challenge for everyone this weekend in Arlington, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’ve had great pace both weekends to start the year, and obviously we had good success at the first street race in St. Pete. We’re going to keep building on this early momentum and push to get to the front.”

No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet unveiled at Arrow McLaren Fan Fest

ARLINGTON, Texas – Arrow McLaren officially introduced the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in front of a crowd at the team’s Fan Fest event at Texas Live! today, giving fans an early look at the car ahead of its on-track debut on the Streets of Arlington.



Nolan Siegel will pilot the evolved SmartStop livery in what will be the inaugural running of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington this weekend on the 2.73-mile street circuit. The SmartStop livery will then return to the track at Portland International Raceway on August 7-9, and then the Streets of Markham with a double livery takeover on the No. 6 and 7 cars on August 14-16.

SmartStop Self Storage has been a Primary Partner with Arrow McLaren since 2023, where the organizations have activated at and away from the racetrack with employees, customers, guests and fans.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“Our Fan Fest was all about bringing our fans closer to the team, making them feel that they’re in the heart of it all, and this was the perfect setting to debut the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet livery ahead of the Arlington race weekend. Debuting this livery at a brand-new street race is a great way to celebrate our partnership and the road ahead.”



H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO, SmartStop Self Storage, said:

“The unveiling of the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at Fan Fest is a great way to kick off the weekend in Arlington. Arrow McLaren has been an outstanding partner, and we’re excited to see Nolan Siegel carry the SmartStop colors on track while continuing to create memorable experiences for fans and our customers.”