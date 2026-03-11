Kingspan, DRR Partner to Field Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR Chevrolet for the Indy 500

KINGSPAN, DREYER & REINBOLD RACING

﻿PARTNER TO FIELD INDY 500 ENTRY FOR VETERAN CONOR DALY IN NO. 23 DRR CHEVROLET

Popular Driver Returns with DRR and Kingspan Partnership in his 13th Indy 500 Mile Race

CARMEL, IN (March 11, 2026) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) and Kingspan, a worldwide leader in high-performance building materials, announced today their partnership to enter popular veteran driver Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR Chevrolet car in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24, at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Kingspan, with 29,000 employees across more than 80 countries and 278 manufacturing sites worldwide, is at the forefront of innovative building solutions. In the U.S., the company operates 32 facilities across 17 states, producing best-in-class products for a wide range of sectors.

This partnership is a perfect match given Kingspan’s commitment to high performance and a speed-focused business mentality.

“We value partnerships that reflect our shared commitment to innovation and performance,” said Alswinn Kieboom, President of Kingspan’s North American insulated panels business. “Collaborating with Conor Daly and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team on the Indy 500 race provides us with a unique platform to reach our primary customer base while promoting our North American growth ambition.”

Daly, the 34-year-old driver from Noblesville, Ind., will enter his 13th “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the 2026 200-lap classic, with five top ten finishes including in 2024 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. After starting in 29th position for DRR, he finished tenth as he led 22 laps and was the race’s biggest mover, gaining nineteen positions. Conor has led a total of 82 laps at the 500.

The second-generation racer was the 2010 Star Mazda series champion with seven wins and captured the 2011 Indy Lights race at the famed Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Prior to his NTT IndyCar Series career, Daly competed in GP3 from 2012-2013 with a third in the series final points in 2013. In the NTT IndyCar Series, Daly has one pole (Iowa in 2020) and two podium finishes (second at Detroit in 2016 and third at Milwaukee in 2024).

“Having a chance to go racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway again at Indy 500 with DRR means the world to me,” said Daly, the popular local star. “I love this event. I can’t wait to get back in the car, and I appreciate the chance that Dennis and everyone at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has given me to do the job I enjoy. We’ve set some high goals with the No. 23. We want to win this race together, and I appreciate that Kingspan has come on board for the biggest race in the world. We appreciate their support for this effort to chase after that nice cold glass of milk in the winner’s circle.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, based in Carmel, Ind., will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in the 1920s. DRR has entered 51 cars in the Indy 500, and all entries have qualified for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

“We are excited to partner with Kingspan to field our No. 23 entry for Conor in this year’s Indy 500,” said Reinbold, the Indiana businessman. “Kingspan is a world leader in its field, and we are pleased to team them up with Conor and a strong DRR team this year. Conor has been a contender to win the biggest race in the world on several occasions, and we want to put him, Kingspan and our squad in the IMS winner’s circle on May 24. We were top contenders in last year’s event, and we are ready to reach the ultimate goal this year.”

Daly and the No. 23 DRR Kingspan Chevrolet are scheduled to hit the famed IMS oval for Indianapolis 500 practice on Tuesday, May 12, with qualifications set for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “World Largest Single Day Sporting Event” will take place on Sunday, May 24.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 270 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels North America manufactures and markets insulated metal panels at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities for a wide range of building sectors, including commercial, industrial, architectural, cold storage and controlled environments. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art facilities which apply a range of sustainability measures. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Townsend Bell.

About Conor Daly:

Daly, 34-year-old second-generation racer from Noblesville, Ind., last competed in the IndyCar Series driving the No. 76 Chevrolet for Juncos Hollinger Racing. He also competes occasionally in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series and has also raced in the GP2 Series, ARCA Menards Series, Nitrocross and Road to Indy. Daly will enter his 13th “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the 2026 200-lap classic with five top-ten finishes including in 2024 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. After starting in 29th position for DRR, he finished tenth as he led 22 laps and was the race’s biggest mover, gaining nineteen positions. Conor has led a total of 82 laps at the 500. Daly was the 2010 Star Mazda series champion with seven wins and captured the 2011 Indy Lights race at the famed Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Prior to his NTT IndyCar Series career, Daly competed in GP3 from 2012-2013 with a third in the series final points in 2013. In the NTT IndyCar Series, Daly has one pole (Iowa in 2020) and two podium finishes (second at Detroit in 2016 and third at Milwaukee in 2024).