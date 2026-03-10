Rosenqvist’s Honda to Bring Texas-Sized Energy to Arlington with a Texas A&M University and SiriusXM SEC Radio Livery

Arlington, Texas (March 190, 2026) – After a fast start to the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) heads into the final race of a three-race stretch with a special Texas-themed livery. Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Honda will carry SiriusXM SEC Radio and Texas A&M University branding for the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race weekend (Sunday, March 15, 12:30 PM ET, FOX, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

The No. 60 SiriusXM / Texas A&M Honda will highlight a unique collaboration involving one of the nation’s most respected universities and SiriusXM’s widely popular SEC Radio channel.

Rosenqvist’s partnership with Texas A&M University continues into the 2026 INDYCAR season and will take on a distinctive new look in Arlington, with the No. 60 Honda sporting a bold Aggie maroon livery. The collaboration comes as Texas A&M University builds momentum toward celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2026.

As the university approaches its historic milestone, Rosenqvist’s Honda will help spotlight Texas A&M University as a Force for Good in Texas—the No. 1 research university and the No. 1 public university in Texas, with a mission and footprint that serves Texans in all 254 counties.

In addition to Texas A&M University branding, the No. 60 Honda will feature SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374). The channel is dedicated to 24/7 coverage of the Southeastern Conference, delivering talk programming focused on SEC sports, and live play-by-play for football, basketball, baseball, and more.

“This is a really unique partnership heading into the Arlington weekend and one that I think a lot of fans will be able to connect with,” said Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank. “It’s great to continue our relationship with SiriusXM and highlight SiriusXM SEC Radio, while also welcoming Texas A&M University for the weekend. As a team, we’re feeling confident about where we are this season, and hopefully we can give both SiriusXM and Texas A&M a podium result by the end of the weekend.”

After two race weekends complete, Rosenqvist is excited to head to an all-new track with a special livery representing his partnership with Texas A&M and SiriusXM.

“I think it’s really awesome that Texas A&M University has shown me so much support over the last year and to have them come back onboard and showcase a full livery for the Texas weekend, that’s really cool to see,” said Rosenqvist. “With how much Texas A&M and SiriusXM are leaning into this race season, we’ll do everything we can to deliver a good result for them come Sunday.”

The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is set for a green flag start this Sunday, March 15 at 12:30pm ET. FOX will carry live coverage of the race with SiriusXM channel 218 hosting live IndyCar Radio coverage throughout the entire weekend.