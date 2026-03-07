Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Report – Newgarden Scores Another Oval Win at Phoenix

Good Ranchers 250

Avondale, AZ – March 7, 2026

JOSEF NEWGARDEN No. 2 XPEL CHEVROLET

START: 2ND FINISH: 1ST POINTS: 1ST

RACE RUNDOWN: After not winning until the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Nashville last season, Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 XPEL Chevrolet team put a mark in the win column in the second round of the 2026 championship on Saturday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. It is the second-consecutive win at Phoenix for the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner as Newgarden was the victor the last time the series visited the one-mile oval in 2018. Newgarden will carry the points lead into the third round of the championship standings for the first time since winning back-to-back races at Texas Motor Speedway and Long Beach early in the 2022 season. The XPEL team’s strategy was to stay aggressive throughout the 250-lap event as they made five pit stops on the day to maintain a tire advantage when possible. Continued adjustments throughout the cycle of pit stops allowed the team to give Newgarden the car he needed after pitting for fresh tires with just 38 laps remaining. After restarting in the 10th position, Newgarden put on another display of his oval abilities as he carved his way through the field, setting up a late-race pass on Kyle Kirkwood to give Newgarden the lead for the first time with only a handful of laps remaining. The victory is the 33rd of Newgarden’s career, placing him one victory behind Al Unser Jr. for ninth place on the all-time INDYCAR SERIES wins list.



NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “I’m just very surprised. I mean, look, we, it’s only been a race since we haven’t won, so it’s not like it’s been a while, but I just, in the middle of the race, I don’t know that I was fully believing that we had the capability to win. and we just we kept working through it and I’m like, look, if we get another opportunity, we’re going be on the aggressive side, we’re going to be on the offense. We took tires, and the thing was like a rocket ship when it needed to be, was right at the end of the race. So, hats off to the whole crew. XPEL back in Victory Lane. We had them in 2021. Team Chevy!! So, I’m pumped. I love to be here in Phoenix. I’m so happy we are here. This is you know, this is an INDYCAR track I think people that know the history of the sport know this is an INDYCAR track. So, to be here with NASCAR is fantastic. but we gotta be here as well and, I love being here with this group.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN No. 3 GALLAGHER CHEVROLET

START: 5TH FINISH: 8TH POINTS: 3RD (-12)

RACE RUNDOWN: Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Gallagher Chevrolet team turned in a solid, eighth-place effort in Saturday’s Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, leaving the desert oval in the third position in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES standings. Always a tough competitor in time trials, McLaughlin started the race from the fifth position. He dropped a few positions throughout the first stint while dealing with front-end handling issues on his Gallagher Chevy. McLaughlin would settle comfortably inside the top 10 following his first pit stop of the day on Lap 73 before catching a huge break by discovering a puncture in the right rear tire on Lap 120. He was able to make his way down pit road for fresh Firestone tires to continue unscathed. As the end of the 250-lap event became one of tire strategy and green-flag pit stops, McLaughlin would cycle in and out of the top five before crossing the line in the eighth position.



MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “Battled all day in the Gallagher Chevy. I wasn’t entirely happy with the balance and it wasn’t really that comfortable. We have to do a little bit of studying. Overall, it’s a great day. The team won. That’s a good thing. Congrats to the No. 2 team. We’ll rebuild and go to a great race in Arlington.”