Race Report: Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 7, 2026) — The return of the NTT INDYCAR Series to Phoenix Raceway provided race fans, some of whom were there for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, a thrilling race from start to finish.

For Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet, the race did not start out well as he dropped from his 21st starting spot to the back of the field, complaining that he couldn’t turn the car.

On the other hand, rookie Caio Collet had a good start and was holding his own as he moved forward in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet.

Ferrucci took advantage of the first caution triggered by rookie Dennis Hauger’s spin on lap 10 to make the first of several pitstops to adjust the car. On the restart defending champion Alex Palou was eliminated in a squeeze play with Rinus Veekay, triggering another caution period and another pitstop for Ferrucci.

The Homes For Our Troops pit crew in action.

By the third stop, the car was to his liking and he began making his way through the field, breaking into the top 10 by the halfway point of the 250-lap race.

The fourth and final caution for the contact between Christian Rasmussen and Will Power, who were battling for the lead with Power losing out with a cut tire, proved pivotal. Ferrucci, running ninth did not pit for fresh tires, but a several drivers ahead and several behind did, moving Ferrucci to sixth. Once racing resumed, it was obvious that new tires made the difference at that stage of the race. Ferrucci slipped to 12th as the cars with fresh rubber powered past him in the closing laps. He did gain a spot on the final lap when he passed Rasmussen who brushed the wall a second time.

Ferrucci briefs Team President and strategist Larry Foyt (center) and race engineer Adam Kolesar after the race.

“Just honestly unbelievable how we overcame the car issues today!” Ferrucci exclaimed. “We started not in a great spot [dropped back to last]. Just took multiple pit stops, and we got it right, got into the top 10. The last minute call not to pit was a collective group decision. You know, in our position it’s really hard to make that call. And, we wish we did, but that’s racing sometimes. So, we did the best we could, with what we had. Took some points and it was a good finish for the Homes For Our Troops Chevy.”

Santino poses with Homes For Our Troops Matt Murphy, Brigadier General (Ret.) Tom Landwermeyer, and honored Veteran Nick Rempp before the race. It was Rempp’s first time to see an Indy car race in person.

Collet, who started 23rd, had moved up to 17th in the first part of the race. He stayed out during the first two caution periods and did not get fresh rubber until his first stop on lap 80. He posted his fastest lap of the race four laps later.

The Combitrans crew makes a wing adjustment for Collet. Both Foyt crews had solid stops all race long.

As the race wore on, the track conditions changed, and he could not adjust the car enough to compensate. However, he ran a smooth race and avoided the pitfalls of some of his competitors. The goal for his first short oval Indy car race was to complete the race and gain experience which he did. He finished 19th.

Caio chats with his race engineer and strategist Mike Armbrester after the race.

“I think the start and the first part was quite good,” Collet said. “We were able to be up there. Just after that, I just lost a bit of pace and was lacking a bit of confidence on the rear again. Think when the pace started to go quicker, I just was a little bit stuck, but happy to finish the race. Obviously, there’s a lot of things to improve for myself and just trying to understand a little bit better what I need from the Combitrans car to be able to be quick. A little bit of a tough weekend to be honest, and glad we finished the race and we will move on to the next one.”

Josef Newgarden, who started outside pole, led only eight laps but seven of them were the final laps of the Good Ranchers 250. He continued his streak of winning at least one race a year for the past 12 years. Finishing second was Kyle Kirkwood, who led 47 laps. Pole winner David Malukas finished third after leading 73 laps. Rounding out the top five were Pato O’Ward and Marcus Armstrong.

The next stop is the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, which is the third race in three weeks for the Indy car circus. The race around the sports complex of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers will be broadcast by FOX on Sunday, March 15th starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.