RACE NOTES – Phoenix Raceway

RACE RESULTS
6th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
14th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, March 15 (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 6th: “It was a day of many emotions. At the beginning, we thought we were in a really good spot. Then a few things happened in the middle of the race that set us back, and we fell to the back. We ended up sixth, and that kind of up-and-down was really the story of the whole weekend. The ECR team did a great job of hanging in there and making the most of what we could. We’ll take some solid points and go again next week. I’m looking forward to Texas and the first Java House Grand Prix of Arlington!”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 6th
FINISH: 6th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 250/250
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi was left frustrated after qualifying 6th for the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, knowing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was even faster. He showed that speed at the drop of the green flag, moving up three positions on the opening lap. He stayed in the Top 3 for the first 70 laps of the race until he was passed by his teammate Christian Rasmussen. After his first pit stop on Lap 74, Rossi settled into 7th position.
- Rossi made his third pit stop under caution on Lap 146 with the majority of the lead-lap cars. He began to leave the pit box before one of his tires was fully mounted but quickly stopped, allowing the No. 20 crew to secure the wheel. Rossi dropped from 9th to 15th, but the caution kept the field bunched together. He came back in for another stop to top off on fuel before the restart, which he took from 17th.
- Rossi was undeterred and began methodically working his way forward, climbing back to 13th. He was able to take one more set of sticker black Firestone Firehawks under caution on Lap 212. With fresh tires, he moved up to 7th in only eight laps. He gained one more position with four laps to go and took the checkered flag in 6th place.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “We were the class of the field today. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet was the best car out there. I was so happy. But I was run into the wall and the car was damaged. It looked like the lower wishbone on the front, the upper and lower wishbones on the rear and the toe link. The car was impossible to drive after that. I did what I could to salvage the day and not crash the car, but it’s just so frustrating. We should have won this race today, and we didn’t.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 18th
FINISH: 14th
STATUS: Running
LAPS LED: 69
LAPS COMPLETED: 250/250
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen was the class of the field today in the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, but late-race damage to the No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet ended his chances of victory. He started from the 18th position after battling an ill-handling car in yesterday’s qualifying session but was confident in the speed of the No. 21. He made his first pit stop on Lap 13 under an early caution but had to fall to the back of the field and take the restart from the 21st position after receiving an improper pit entry penalty.
- From the Lap 20 restart onward, Rasmussen was on a tear. Picking up where he left off on ovals last year, he immediately surged forward. In only 12 green-flag laps, Rasmussen was running in the Top 10. He was nowhere near finished and passed car after car until there were no more ahead of him. Rasmussen first took the lead on Lap 73 of 250, the first of 69 laps he would lead.
- After each pit stop, he carved his way through the field, passing everyone — even cars on different strategies. He made his final scheduled pit stop under green-flag conditions on Lap 193 and re-entered the field in 7th. It took him only six laps to put himself back in podium contention.
- With 46 laps to go, Rasmussen attempted a pass on the outside of Will Power for the lead. Power pushed Rasmussen into the wall, causing the No. 21 to make heavy contact. The caution flag flew and Rasmussen tried to assess the damage to the car under yellow. Ultimately, the call was made to stay out and go for the win. Even with a wounded car, Rasmussen held the lead until eight laps to go. From that point forward, the damage to the suspension was too much to overcome and he fell to 14th place.