RACE NOTES – Phoenix Raceway

RACE RESULTS 6th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet 14th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, March 15 (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 6th: “It was a day of many emotions. At the beginning, we thought we were in a really good spot. Then a few things happened in the middle of the race that set us back, and we fell to the back. We ended up sixth, and that kind of up-and-down was really the story of the whole weekend. The ECR team did a great job of hanging in there and making the most of what we could. We’ll take some solid points and go again next week. I’m looking forward to Texas and the first Java House Grand Prix of Arlington!”

RACE RESULTS: START: 6th FINISH: 6th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 250/250 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi was left frustrated after qualifying 6th for the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, knowing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was even faster. He showed that speed at the drop of the green flag, moving up three positions on the opening lap. He stayed in the Top 3 for the first 70 laps of the race until he was passed by his teammate Christian Rasmussen. After his first pit stop on Lap 74, Rossi settled into 7th position.



Rossi made his third pit stop under caution on Lap 146 with the majority of the lead-lap cars. He began to leave the pit box before one of his tires was fully mounted but quickly stopped, allowing the No. 20 crew to secure the wheel. Rossi dropped from 9th to 15th, but the caution kept the field bunched together. He came back in for another stop to top off on fuel before the restart, which he took from 17th.



Rossi was undeterred and began methodically working his way forward, climbing back to 13th. He was able to take one more set of sticker black Firestone Firehawks under caution on Lap 212. With fresh tires, he moved up to 7th in only eight laps. He gained one more position with four laps to go and took the checkered flag in 6th place.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “We were the class of the field today. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet was the best car out there. I was so happy. But I was run into the wall and the car was damaged. It looked like the lower wishbone on the front, the upper and lower wishbones on the rear and the toe link. The car was impossible to drive after that. I did what I could to salvage the day and not crash the car, but it’s just so frustrating. We should have won this race today, and we didn’t.”