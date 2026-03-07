2026 Phoenix Raceway Race Report

Phoenix Raceway played host to a wildly entertaining NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Saturday, where fans witnessed 565 on-track passes and 18 lead changes.

Pato brought the action all day and charged forward for a P4 drive where he flirted with a spot on the podium in his closing stint. Christian also moved forward and registered a P13 finish, while Nolan finished P20.

Arrow McLaren will head to the Streets of Arlington next weekend to continue this exciting stretch of INDYCAR action

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P7

Finishing Position: P4

Championship Standings: P4, 63 points

“I think that was a great race for the fans. It was busy in the cockpit. I’m proud of my pit stop crew and the guys and gals on the 5 stand. That was the right strategy call, but I’m just bummed, not being able to get the car to where I needed it to. After the middle of the race, things just started changing a bit. I started the race very loose, and I just ran out of room to take the tools to the front. By then, it just started turning into a two-problem car. You just got to be more comfortable to start exploring because every time I went there in the corners, I felt like I needed a new pair of pants. I’m proud of the result today, obviously just a little bit bummed because we did make the right strategy call. We just didn’t quite get it there and deliver what I would have loved to for everybody at Arrow McLaren. Congrats to Team Chevy and Josef, and that’s two solid starts to the year. I’m happy with that, and we’re onto Arlington next weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P17

Finishing Position: P13

Championship Standings: P7, 54 points

“It was a long race. I felt the pace was decent. We were pretty good around the pit sequences which is where it really matters. Obviously we were unlucky with that yellow flag that shuffled us from a top three at that point down to the high teens. It was very unfortunate; it undid the good job that the 7 VELO crew had done up until then. They were awesome on strategy, so it’s a bummer. I thought we had a much better race going for us. I’m proud of what we did. We made some good changes and had some good progression on the 7 Chevy on the ovals, so I’m pretty excited for Indy and also the rest of the short ovals. But first, Arlington.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P9

Finishing Position: P20

Championship Standings: P23, 20 points

“It was a long race today. There was an issue with the car I fought in Practice 2 that continued in the race. It’s disappointing because I really wanted to make the most of our qualifying position, but we’re all eager to get and stay up front. I’m confident in our group, and we’re looking forward to Arlington.”

Tony Kanaan – Team Principal

“Pato drove a great race; he had a great strategy, but we missed on the setup a bit on all three cars. That said, Pato did Pato things and brought it to the front. The other two had a long day. We should have capitalized more on the points, left too many on the table, especially with the 10 car ending his day early. Some days are like that, though. We just have to regroup, be proactive, look at what we need to do better and move on. That’s the only way we’re going to get better.”