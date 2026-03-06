Kings of Chaos with Ed Kowalczyk (LIVE), Nick Hexum (311) and Aloe Blacc Headline Saturday Concert at Acura Grand Prix!

KINGS OF CHAOS TO HEADLINE SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT AT THE ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Ed Kowalczyk (LIVE), Nick Hexum (311), Aloe Blacc and Matt Sorum Lead the Lineup for Star-Studded Show

LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 5, 2026) – The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach announced today that Kings of Chaos, the celebrated all-star rock collective created by legendary Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, will headline the iconic event’s Saturday night, April 18, concert.

The high-energy show will feature special guest singers Ed Kowalczyk of LIVE, Nick Hexum of 311 and Aloe Blacc, along with renowned guitarist Orianthi, delivering a can’t-miss night of live music.

The concert will take place on the stage outside the Long Beach Terrace Theater at the heart of the Acura Grand Prix’s festive atmosphere at 6:30 PM. The concert is free for all Saturday ticket holders, making it an incredible bonus for race fans enjoying the high-speed thrills of the weekend.

Known for once-in-a-lifetime collaborations and surprise-filled performances, Kings of Chaos has earned a reputation for bringing together elite talent for electrifying live shows. The lineup, in addition to Kowalczyk, Hexum, Blacc and Orianthi, will feature Sorum (drums), James LoMenzo (from Megadeth, bass) and Nuno Bettencourt (from Extreme, guitar). The setlist will include hits from LIVE, 311 and Aloe Blacc, as well as a few surprise covers of other artists.

“I’m honored to play the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with Kings of Chaos – where speed meets rock & roll,” said Sorum.

Added Hexum, “Looking forward to jamming with the monster players in Kings of Chaos! Matt Sorum and I have been friends going back 30 years and it’s going to be great to rock out with him. Let there be chaos!”

“Long Beach is all about big moments and this is another one,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “As always, Kings of Chaos brings a powerhouse lineup that matches the energy of race weekend, and having Ed Kowalczyk, Nick Hexum, Aloe Blacc and Orianthi as part of this show will be the perfect way for our fans to finish off an exhilarating Saturday of entertainment on-track and off.”

The Saturday night concert is part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend experience, featuring world-class racing, concerts and entertainment, interactive exhibits in the AAA Travel Lifestyle Expo, a wide array of food and beverage offerings, and family fun for fans of all ages.

On the racetrack, the weekend will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with support from the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the Historic Sports Car Challenge, featuring muscle cars that competed on road and street courses from the 1970s through 1991.

Saturday ticket prices start at $104 for a General Admission ticket to $221 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. As always. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, although they will need a Junior ticket to sit in the grandstands.

Fans can select and pay for their 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

The 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach can be followed on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), X (@GPLongBeach #AGPLB), Instagram (@GPLongBeach) and TikTok (GPLongBeach).