TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – Phoenix Raceway

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Good Ranchers 250

1-mile, Phoenix Raceway short oval

Avondale, Arizona

Race Advance

March 6-7, 2026

DETROIT (March 4, 2026) – Chevrolet-powered cars have visited INDYCAR victory lane at Phoenix Raceway ten times, but the sacred place in Chevrolet racing history goes far beyond the wins at the historic one-mile oval.

In 1969, George Follmer drove a Cheetah powered by a Chevrolet Z/28 engine to the brand’s first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory outside the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

In 1986, Al Unser, while driving for Team Penske, made the first start for a Chevrolet factory-backed INDYCAR engine. The venerable 2.65L turbocharged V8 built by Ilmor would go on to win 86 races over the next eight seasons of Championship Auto Racing Teams competition.

The Detroit brand will add one more piece of lore to the history books in 2026, when Chevrolet is the only brand to compete in all four races at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. A dozen NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries will join 18 NASCAR Cup Series entries, 30 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entries and 18 ARCA Menards Series entries, for a total of 75 Chevrolet-powered entries across the four races.



“Chevrolet is proud to be the only manufacturer powering the field across all three races this weekend,” said Jim Campbell, Vice President, Performance and Motorsports Commercial Operations, General Motors. “Our heritage has been built on both stock car and open-wheel competition, and Phoenix Raceway is a great example of that legacy. Chevrolet has earned 27 NASCAR Cup Series wins and three championships at Phoenix, along with 10 additional NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and two more titles. In INDYCAR competition, Chevrolet-powered drivers have added 10 wins at this track. That shared success reflects the strength of our teams, our technology and our commitment to winning across every discipline in which we compete.”

An unlikely winner

A year-old chassis with a 320-cubic-inch Chevrolet and 35-year-old sports car veteran Follmer at the wheel didn’t garner much attention against brand-new chassis powered by turbocharged Offenhauser and Ford engines driven by names like Andretti, Foyt and Unser.



Follmer, a star in sports cars, and his one-year-old Cheetah, powered by an Al Bartz, of Traco fame, built engine sourced from a Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and costing only $5,500, got their attention after qualifying on the outside of the front row alongside Al Unser.

Folmer’s No. 62 dropped back, but watched Al Unser, A. J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Roger McCluskey and Gordon Johncock drop out with mechanical issues. That left the Chevrolet-powered car fighting Bobby Unser in a new All-American Racers Eagle powered by a turbocharged Offenhauser. Unser’s engine let go with 30 of the 150-mile event remaining, allowing Follmer to win by an impressive three laps.

“I just wanted to keep Bobby in sight,” explained Follmer to the Arizona Republic in 1969 after the race. “Because I just couldn’t pass him on the straights. He’s got over 700 horsepower, and I’ve got 550. That doesn’t multiply right.



“I was just waiting for my fuel load to go down.”

Factory-backed effort makes debut

On April 6, 1986, the 2.65L turbocharged V8 Chevrolet, which terrified Championship Auto Racing Teams competitors in the late 1980s and early 1990s, made a surprise debut at the season opener at Phoenix Raceway with Al Unser behind the wheel of Team Penske’s No. 11.

The PC-15 had just arrived in the Arizona desert from England a few days earlier, and after fitting the new Chevrolet powerplant, had only completed a three-lap shakedown at nearby Firebird Raceway Park. The initial plan was only to have Unser, who legend has it lost a coin flip with Mears over who would drive the new combination, only in practice before switching to the known quantity, a March powered by a Cosworth.



More on the first factory-backed effort by Chevrolet in INDYCAR as we approach the 40th anniversary of its debut.

Short oval success

Over the long haul

Wins

Between George Follmer’s stunning victory by three laps at Phoenix Raceway in 1969, through NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins by Pato O’Ward (Iowa Speedway), Christian Rasmussen (Milwaukee Mile) and Josef Newgarden (Nashville Superspeedway), Chevrolet has had tremendous success on the short ovals,* driving to victory lane 55 times.

Twenty-five drivers have won on short ovals for Team Chevy, but one stands out. Josef Newgarden, the driver of the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, leads the next closest driver, Team Penske legend Rick Mears, by nine.

Team Penske has 54.5% (30 of 55) of Chevrolet-powered wins and is one of 17 teams with wins on short ovals.

Bowtie adorned engines have won races at nine short ovals, with Iowa Speedway (14), the Milwaukee Mile (12) and Phoenix Raceway (10) all reaching double digits in trips to victory lane.

Poles

Between Jim Hurtubise, at the treacherous Langhorne Speedway in 1963 and Power (World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway), Newgarden (Iowa Speedway) and O’Ward (Nashville Superspeedway) last year, Chevrolet power has won the pole at short ovals 55 times.

Will Power and Mears lead the 18 drivers that have won the pole on short ovals with 11 a piece

Even more impressive than their win percentage, Team Penske, one of 13 teams to win poles with Chevrolet power, has 74.5% (41 of 55) of those inside front row starts.

Bowtie adorned cars have scored poles at a baker’s dozen tracks, with the 13 at Iowa Speedway leading the way.

Even better recently

Since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012, Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams have dominated on short ovals (Iowa Speedway, the Milwaukee Mile, Nashville Superspeedway, Phoenix Raceway, and World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway) In those 14 seasons Chevrolet power has:

Won 31 of 40 races

Started on 30 of 40 poles

Stood on 85 of 120 podiums

﻿Led 7973 of 10250 laps

Notable Numbers

6 – the number of different countries represented by Team Chevy drivers – United States (6) – Denmark (2) – Brazil (1) – Mexico (1) – Netherlands (1) – New Zealand (1)

the number of different countries represented by Team Chevy drivers – United States (6) – Denmark (2) – Brazil (1) – Mexico (1) – Netherlands (1) – New Zealand (1) 9 – the number of wins by current Team Chevy teams, Arrow McLaren and ECR

the number of wins by current Team Chevy teams, Arrow McLaren and ECR 12 – the number of drivers representing Team Chevy in the season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race

the number of drivers representing Team Chevy in the season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race 13 – the number of driver championships won by Chevrolet all-time

the number of driver championships won by Chevrolet all-time 26.7 – the average age of the dozen Chevrolet-powered drivers in the 2026 season opener – Josef Newgarden is the elder statesman at 35

the average age of the dozen Chevrolet-powered drivers in the 2026 season opener – Josef Newgarden is the elder statesman at 35 32 – the number of wins by Josef Newgarden, the winningest Team Chevy driver all-time

the number of wins by Josef Newgarden, the winningest Team Chevy driver all-time 40 – the number of different drivers that have won INDYCAR races while powered by Chevrolet

the number of different drivers that have won INDYCAR races while powered by Chevrolet 70.8 – percentage of short oval podiums Team Chevy has stood on since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

– percentage of short oval podiums Team Chevy has stood on since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 75 – percentage of short oval races where Team Chevy won the pole since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

– percentage of short oval races where Team Chevy won the pole since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 77.5 – percentage of short oval races won by Team Chevy since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 2012

– percentage of short oval races won by Team Chevy since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 2012 77.8 – percentage of laps led in short oval races since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

– percentage of laps led in short oval races since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 124 – the number of Bowtie-backed wins by Team Penske since their first at Pocono Raceway by Rick Mears in 1987

the number of Bowtie-backed wins by Team Penske since their first at Pocono Raceway by Rick Mears in 1987 127 – the number of wins by Chevrolet since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of wins by Chevrolet since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 142 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 237 – the number of wins by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of wins by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 246 – the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of earned poles by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 362 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered teams since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012 678 – the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time

the number of podiums by Chevrolet-powered cars in INDYCAR all-time 3034 -laps led on short ovals by Josef Newgarden while powered by Chevrolet since 2012

-laps led on short ovals by Josef Newgarden while powered by Chevrolet since 2012 5350 – laps led by Team Penske drivers on short ovals since 2012

Pacing the field

The sleek and luxurious 2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will pace the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon. Electrified all-wheel-drive technology, 655-hp combined, indulgent leather seating, functional and intuitive technology, including 6.6-, 12.7-, and 14-inch screens, and a full suite of modern safety features combine to create an unrivaled blend of performance, creature comforts, and security.

What They’re Saying

A.J. Foyt Racing

Caio Collet, No. 4 COMBITRANS AMAZONA Chevrolet:

How did the Phoenix test go and what did you learn from it?

“The test at Phoenix Raceway was very productive. It was all about getting comfortable with the rhythm of a short oval and understanding how the car reacts. We focused getting comfortable with the changes and what I need to be confident and quick, also understanding the weight jacker adjustments, and how small balance changes affect tire degradation over a run. It was a valuable step in building confidence on ovals.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS Chevrolet:

How did testing go?

“It was up and down. I mean, we unrolled pretty good. We made some small changes. We didn’t really run much. We had a couple of issues with the brake pedal. Then we had rain interrupt the session on the second day. We were continuing to build on the oval car, just making it better to drive, more compliant. Just little things, we didn’t really learn anything massive, I don’t think we needed to.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to head back to Phoenix after testing there a few weeks back. We learned a lot at the test, so I’m confident we can take that forward and be competitive this weekend. It’s nice to get a new oval on the calendar. The track is a nice mix of some other ovals that we’ve raced.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“As a group, we really made some good progress at the open test in February. I feel good about our setup, and I think we’ll be as strong as we have been on other short ovals. We built a foundation and had good pace on primary tires in St. Pete. Now we just need to build on that and convert that speed into more points this weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We got off to a strong start last weekend with a podium and obviously want to keep the momentum going into Phoenix, but of course, we’re always pushing for more. I’m looking forward to attacking ovals this season, and I think overall we had a good test here recently. With St. Pete, Phoenix and then Arlington, this is an important opening stretch, so let’s keep it going.”

ECR

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“I love this schedule and being back on track this weekend. It allows us to put the past behind us and focus on an exciting weekend where we are returning to Phoenix for the first time in eight years. We had a great team test there and I look forward to doing it for real when we get back!”

﻿Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet:

“I am looking forward to getting back to short oval racing at Phoenix! The test there went really well for ECR, and ovals were definitely a strength for the No. 21 last year. We showed a lot of potential at times in St. Pete, even if we didn’t come away with the result we wanted. We’re fully focused on bouncing back at Phoenix for Round 2 of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship!”

Chevrolet history at Phoenix Raceway

General Motors Wins – 15

Chevrolet Wins – 10

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1990 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1969 – George Follmer – George Follmer

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Sam Hornish – Panther Racing

2000 – Buddy Lazier – Hemelgarn Racing

1999 – Scott Goodyear – Panther Racing

1998 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

1997 – Jim Guthrie – Blueprint Racing

General Motors Poles – 13

Chevrolet Poles – 8

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1998 – Jeff Ward – ISM Racing

1997 – Tony Stewart – Team Menard

General Motors Podiums – 39

Chevrolet Podiums: 25

Driver Podiums: Bob Rahal (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Gil de Ferran (1), George Follmer (1), Scott Dixon (1), Roberto Guerrero (1), JR Hildebrand (1), Sam Hornish (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Danny Sullivan (1), Jimmy Vasser (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (12), Galles Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), ECR (1), George Follmer (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Hayhoe Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Panther Racing (1), Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Oldsmobile Podiums: 14

Driver Podiums: Scott Goodyear (2), Buddy Lazier (2), Tony Stewart (2), Billy Boat (1), Jim Guthrie (1), Davey Hamilton (1), Donnie Beechler (1), Sam Hornish (1), Eliseo Salazar (1), Scott Sharp (1) Jeff Ward (1)

Team Podiums: A.J. Foyt Racing (3), Panther Racing (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Menard (2), Blueprint Racing (1), Cahill Racing (1), Kelley Racing (1), Pagan Racing (1)

General Motors Laps Led: 2977

Chevrolet Laps Led: 1990

Driver Laps Led: Rick Mears (247), Bob Rahal (242), Mario Andretti (198), Helio Castroneves (174), Scott Dixon (155), Paul Tracy (151), Will Power (139), Arie Luyendyk (129), Simon Pagenaud (119), Michael Andretti (88), Sam Hornish (67), Al Unser Jr. (65), Juan Montoya (56), Danny Sullivan (53), Josef Newgarden (32), George Follmer (29), Gil de Ferran (15), Kevin Cogan (13), Emerson Fittipaldi (10), Eliseo Salazar (7), Tomas Scheckter (1)

Team Laps Led: Team Penske (996), Newman Haas Racing (286), Rahal Hogan Racing (200), Chip Ganassi Racing (155), Doug Shierson Racing (129), Panther Racing(68), Galles Racing (68), Kelley Racing (39), George Follmer (29), Patrick Racing (13), A.J. Foyt Racing (7)

Oldsmobile Laps Led: 987

Driver Laps Led: Tony Stewart (212), Sam Hornish (140), Scott Goodyear (134), Scott Sharp (94), Jim Guthrie (74), Greg Ray (61), Buddy Lazier (45), Billy Boat (41), Stephan Gregoire (36), Eddie Cheever (28), Jeff Ward (25), Kenny Brack (24), Al Unser Jr. (22), Mark Dismore (14), Affonso Giaffone (13), Robbie McGehee (11), Robbie Buhl (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Gil de Ferran (3), Donnie Beechler (1)Team Laps Led: Panther Racing (274), Team Menard (273), Kelley Racing (104), Blueprint Racing (74), Galles Racing (46), A.J. Foyt Racing (45), Hemelgarn Racing (45), Dick Simon Racing (36), Team Cheever (28), ISM Racing (25), Chitwood Motorsports (13), Treadway Racing (11), Team Penske (7), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (5), Cahil Racing (1)

Manufacturer History at Phoenix International Raceway

Wins

17 – Cosworth (1987, 1986 #2, 1986 #2, 1985, 1984 #2, 1984 #1, 1983, 1982 #2, 1982 #1, 1981 #2, 1981 #1, 1980, 1979 #2, 1979 #1, 1978 #2, 1977 #1, 1976 #2)

15 – General Motors (Chevrolet & Oldsmobile)

13 – Offenhauser – (1976 #1, 1975 #1, 1974 #2, 1974 #1, 1973, 1972 #2, 1972 #1, 1968 #2, 1968 #1, 1967#1, 1965 #1, 1964 #2, 1964 #1)

12 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1993, 1971 #2, 1971 #1, 1970 #2, 1970 #1, 1969 #2, 1967 #2, 1966 #2, 1966 #1, 1965 #2)

10 – Chevrolet (2018, 2017, 2016, 2002, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1969 #1)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

2- DGS (1978 #1, 1977 #2)

2 – Honda (2004, 2003)

1 – Toyota (2005)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1- Foyt (1975 #2)

Poles

18 – Cosworth (1986 #2, 1986 #1, 1985, 1984 #2, 1984 #1, 1983, 1982 #2, 1982 #1, 1981 #2, 1981#1, 1980, 1979 #2, 1979 #1, 1978 #2, 1978 #1, 1977 #2, 1977 #1, 1976 #1)

14 – Offenhauser (1976 #2, 1975 #1, 1974 #2, 1974 #1, 1973, 1972 #2, 1972 #1, 1971 #2, 1971 #1, 1968 #2, 1968 #2, 1967 #1, 1965 #2, 1964 #1)

13 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile)

13 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1993, 1992, 1970 #2, 1970 #1, 1969 #2, 1969 #1, 1967 #2, 1966 #2, 1966 #1, 1965 #1, 1964 #2)

8 – Chevrolet (2017, 2016, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Honda (2018, 2005, 2004, 2003)

1 – DGS (1975 #2)

1 – Ilmor (1994)