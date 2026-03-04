DETROIT MAYOR MARY SHEFFIELD NAMED SUNDAY GRAND MARSHAL OF THE 2026 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

Trailblazing Leader in the Motor City to be Honored and Featured on May 31 at the Grand Prix

DETROIT, Mich. (March 4, 2026) – Recognizing one of the Motor City’s true leaders and innovators, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today announced that Mary Sheffield, the 76th Mayor of Detroit, will serve as Grand Marshal at the Grand Prix on Sunday, May 31. Sheffield, who made history as the first woman elected as Detroit’s mayor when she took office on January 1, will be featured in several activities as Grand Prix Grand Marshal, including waving the green flag prior to the start of the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the Streets of Downtown Detroit.

As a lifelong Detroiter and trailblazing public servant, Sheffield brings more than a decade of leadership experience to the role of Grand Marshal. She served on the Detroit City Council from 2013 to 2025, during which she was elected council president in 2022, becoming the youngest person ever to hold the position. Her election as mayor marked a historic milestone as the first woman to lead Detroit in its more than 300‑year history.

The Grand Prix is a cornerstone of Detroit’s summer season, delivering world‑class motorsports, live entertainment and family‑friendly activities in the heart of downtown. The event celebrates its 36th running in 2026, continuing its legacy as one of the Motor City’s most popular annual summertime festivals. This year’s Grand Prix will build on the event’s tradition in the Motor City, bringing three days of racing, music, food and fun to the unique Downtown Detroit street circuit, May 29-31. On track, the 2026 Grand Prix will once again feature three premier racing series – the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and INDY NXT by Firestone – highlighted by the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix race on Sunday, May 31 (12:30 pm ET live on FOX).

“There is so much excitement and energy across the City of Detroit, and we are proud that the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear highlights the passion, pride and power of our community,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We are honored to welcome Mayor Mary Sheffield – whose leadership reflects the spirit of Detroit – to help us celebrate what will be an incredible final day of the 2026 Grand Prix on Sunday, May 31.”

Sheffield’s notable leadership is rooted in a deep Detroit legacy as a fourth‑generation resident of the city. Her career demonstrates a longstanding commitment to equity, neighborhood investment, public safety and expanding opportunities, which are priorities she emphasized upon taking office.

Sheffield’s early tenure as mayor has already been marked by significant initiatives. In her first month, she launched multiple efforts focused on poverty reduction, strengthened community safety structures, and expanded services for vulnerable city residents. These programs reflect her pledge to ensure Detroit’s progress reaches “every block, every family and every community.”

Through a partnership with the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. (DEGC) and Rocket Community Fund, Mayor Sheffield also launched the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund in late January, which aligns perfectly with the Grand Prix’s commitment to creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and residents across the city. Working with its identified Community Partners, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has become one of the most inclusive events in Detroit with more than half of its footprint open and accessible to fans for free all weekend long, free viewing platforms constructed around the 1.7-mile track for fans to see the exciting racing action and highlighting locally-owned businesses from across the City of Detroit in the unique “Small Business Straightaway.”

“It is truly an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield “This is such an important event for Detroit that shows our city at its best across the country. Now that it is back downtown where it belongs, the race is accessible to all fans, and it brings tens of thousands of visitors onto the streets of the city to enjoy and support our great small businesses.” The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com