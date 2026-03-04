Alexander Rossi Mayor Bob Foster

Alexander Rossi and Mayor Bob Foster to be Inducted into 20th Anniversary Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame

Long Beach, CA – The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, announced today the honorees for the 2026 Motorsports Walk of Fame, NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Alexander Rossi and the late Mayor Robert “Bob” Foster. The honorees will be inducted during a public ceremony on Thursday, April 16, ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 17-19. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Walk of Fame.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Long Beach Motorsports Hall of Fame, it is our privilege to honor two legends who have been instrumental in shaping the history of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the racing world,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “This year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the two-time Long Beach winning driver Alexander Rossi and paying a meaningful tribute to the life and legacy of our beloved Mayor Bob Foster, whose dedication and leadership guided our city through some of its most challenging times.”

Rossi and Mayor Foster will be inducted into the Walk of Fame during a free, open-to-the-public ceremony at 11 a.m. in front of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center on South Pine Avenue. During the ceremony, each honoree will unveil a 22-inch bronze medallion featuring renditions and descriptions of their major achievements, enshrining their contributions to motorsports on the Walk of Fame.

“It’s an absolute honor to induct Alexander and Mayor Foster into our Walk of Fame,” said First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas. “To be able to bestow this lasting recognition of these two individuals will enshrine the legacy they have left on the racing world and our City’s sporting history.”

“The Walk of Fame is a prestigious mark of honor and esteem that acknowledges the immeasurable contributions to our city and racing history,” said Second District Councilwoman Cindy Allen. “It is with great pride that we cement our late Mayor Bob Foster lasting influence and Alexander’s impressive racing legacy on our beautiful shoreline.”

Rossi, an eight-time INDYCAR race winner, is one of the most successful American drivers of his generation, scoring and competing at the highest levels of international motorsport. Long before the Nevada City-native became a global racing star, he kicked off his career at just 10 years old racing go-karts, winning multiple national and international karting championships in the first few years. In 2016, Rossi made history when he became the first rookie to win the Indianapolis 500 since 2001, and the first American rookie to win since 1928.

At 34, his impressive racing resume includes two Grand Prix of Long Beach wins, plus victories in Formula 2, World Series by Renault and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and Bathurst 1000. To date, Rossi has gathered 97 Top 10 finishes, including 52 Top 5s and 30 podiums. The famed racer also celebrated a new milestone last year — becoming a father to his son, Ben, with his wife, Kelly.

Mayor Foster served two terms as Mayor of Long Beach from 2006 to 2014 through the worst economic downturn the City had seen since the Great Depression. Foster utilized his previous leadership experience as President of Southern California Edison and Chief of Staff for the Senate Public Utilities and the Transit and Energy Committee to navigate the instability the City faced. Under his leadership, the City achieved its first budget surplus in 14 years and the lowest violent crime rates seen in more than four decades.

Beyond City Hall, Foster’s impact was also significant. After he left office, the widely respected leader and dedicated public servant continued to serve Long Beach on local nonprofit and community boards. His unwavering support for the Grand Prix of Long Beach helped strengthen the city’s role as a premier racing destination. Mayor Foster, who passed away in November 2025 at age 78, was admired for his sharp wit, authenticity and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Mayor Foster’s wife, Nancy Foster, will accept the honor on her late husband’s behalf.

“On behalf of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, it’s a tremendous honor for us to welcome Alexander Rossi and Bob Foster into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, LLC President and CEO Jim Michaelian, a Walk of Fame inductee in 2025. “Alex has delivered two unforgettable wins on our streets, always competing at the highest level and earning the respect of our fans for his talent and determination. And Mayor Foster’s leadership and longtime support helped strengthen Long Beach’s identity as a world-class special event destination. Their inductions celebrate two very different – but equally important – contributions to the legacy of the Grand Prix in Long Beach.”