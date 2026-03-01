TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR SUNDAY RACE REPORT – St. Petersburg Grand Prix

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit

St. Petersburg, Florida

Sunday Race Report

March 1, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (March 1, 2026) — Pole winner Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet led the first 34 laps of the 2026 edition of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, finishing the season-opening race in second place, the 23rd time he’s finished on the podium powered by a Bowtie-adorned engine. Christian Lundgaard, who scored six podiums for Team Chevy in 2025, began the 2026 season leading one lap and finishing third.

Five Chevrolet-powered drivers finished in the top ten, with Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet coming home fifth, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet coming home seventh and Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet coming home ninth, joining McLaughlin and Lundgaard.

McLaughlin and Lundgaard’s podiums are the 677th and 678th all-time for Chevrolet

McLaughlin and Lundgaard’s podiums are the 363rd and 364th since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

McLaughlin’s podium is his 23rd with Chevrolet power, tying him with Mario Andretti for 12th all-time, and moving him closer to 5th since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

Lundgaard’s podium is his 7th with Chevrolet power, tying him Gil de Ferran for 21st all-time, and into solo 12th since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

McLaughlin’s podium is Team Penske’s 325th with Chevrolet power, leading all teams on the all-time list, and the team’s 221st since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

Lundgaard’s podium is Arrow McLaren’s 44th with Chevrolet power, leaving them one podium from third all-time, and keeps them in second since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012

Team Chevy drivers Rinus VeeKay and Christian Lundgaard led all drivers with 10 on-track passes

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Final Results

Arrow McLaren leads a strong papaya morning warm-up

Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet led the morning warm-up, where teams and drivers determined tire wear and fuel mileage, with a lap at 61.5944 seconds (105.204 mph). The Mexican’s teammates, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, were also in the top six

Up Next

The Team Chevy drivers and teams in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES are right back in action next weekend for the Good Ranchers 250, a quadruple header with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway.

What They’re Saying – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet finished: 2nd

“Good start for the DEX Chevy and the Thirsty Threes. Alex was super fast, but I think it’s a mixed bag of what tire you start on. If we come back here again, do you start on Reds and just get them out of the way. We made the passes that we needed to make at the right time, and I thought we maximized what we needed to do.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished: 3rd

“Our strategy was good; the car was really good. I think we missed it in qualifying. Ultimately, I just have to say thanks to Chevy and Arrow McLaren. We put so much into the off-season moving into a new shop. Pato and I were really fast there. It’s nice to get it done at the beginning of the year, so here we go!”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished: 5th

“P5 was a good day for us. Obviously, we would have loved to have kept moving forward, but we were struggling a little bit there at the end with the race car. We’ll dive into it and see what we need to make better for the next street course race. Now it’s time to shift to oval mode going into Phoenix, and see what we can get done.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet finished: 7th

“Just what you need on a day like today-just execute. Pit stops were incredible. The best I’ve seen in years. The strategy was pretty standard, but it was a good day for our strategy. Just what we needed to do. Nothing went against us, and we tried to use our speed when we could to climb. You just have to be happy with a day like this. It’s a shame how tough the weekend was. I wish we could have had made more of it by starting up front.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet finished: 9th

“Really good race to start the season. Committed to a three stop, right away, and we nailed that. I think we really did all we could on that strategy. Yeah. A little bit of an unlucky yellow, at the middle of the race, kind of hit on the second pit window. I think it took some of our advantage away, our track position that we built on that three stop. I think we really maximized our race. Guys in pit lane were really quick. It’s been a good off season of practicing those, so good stuff. So got a few positions there. And then, we had a race car today, and we could really race. So that’s, something I’m very, very happy with. Makes my job a little easier. But I think altogether, the 76 Orion 180 Insurance team did a really good job. Really, you know, we maximized everything that today gave us, and, I think we, we’ve got a lot of good stuff going for us, especially with this first one out of the way.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished: 13th

“We made a mistake early on that made or tire explode and sent us to the back of the grid. Had a really strong recovery and got it back to P13, so we scavenged some sort of points. Not the start that we wanted, but I learned quite a bit. There is a lot of learning curves there from a race perspective. I think with the whole new crew, everything new, it is a big learning curve for the rest of the season. Not the start we wanted, but upward from here.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished: 16th

Caio Collet, No. 4 COMBITRANS AMAZONA Chevrolet finished: 17th

“I think it was definitely a good race. We ended up on a positive note, moved forward. I think the strategy, we maximized what we could do, to be honest, and some moves out on track as well, and kept out of trouble. We were quite quick on the blacks and I think on the Reds is something that I need to work on myself, just trying to see where the limit of the tire and how the balance shifts between black and reds, and what I need to be confident and extract the limit of the car on the red tire, I think it’s something that I need to work on my driving. But I think overall, it was a good Sunday after a so-so Saturday, to be honest. Really happy, and just big thanks to AJ Foyt Racing, Combitrans Amazonia and Chevrolet. I think we all did a pretty solid, solid Sunday. Happy to end the weekend on a positive note.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet finished: 19th

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished: 20th

“Overall, very mixed feelings about today. There were several positives, but it’s just a bummer that it feels so bad after such a bad result. We were really strong on the Firestone primaries, and the strategy was looking good. We caught a yellow that wasn’t helpful, and then our pace was just not there on the alternate. We built a foundation today but need to get better moving forward.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet finished: 21st

“Really a shame for the day. So sorry to the No. 77 crew. The Goodheart team. They worked hard to get us a good car. And, turn four lap one, I mean, I don’t know what to say yet. Have to go back and take a look, but really is a shame. I think we had good pace once we got back going again. But laps down, not much to do. So, moving on to the next one. Think we can learn, but I I am so sorry.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS Chevrolet finished: 24th

“It’s just a shame to be out on lap one of something that’s not your doing. You know, it’s kind of weird—we all sit around and talk about it on the driver’s stand or in driver intros–let’s go easy on lap one. And every season, there’s a few of us that do that, and then there’s couple of us that just forget where the brake zone is. So, no, it’s a bummer. You know, Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet was so fast, and we’re just trying to be out here and be on the TV with those guys and driving to the top 10 to continue to raise awareness for them.

“With the track being as tight as it is in the brake zones and the track dirty, you just kind of have to be patient. You can’t really go anywhere until the field starts to separate. So, yeah, it’s just a shame, man.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Scott McLaughlin

Christian Lundgaard

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Wrapping up this year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alex Palou, the champion, will be joining us shortly, as will Christian Lundgaard, who finished third today.

Joining us right now Scott McLaughlin who led 34 of the 100 laps driving, of course, the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet with the second podium here on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. 22nd career podium. Kind of a crazy race, tire strategies and what not. A better result for you this year than last year. A good start for 2026 for you?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, absolutely. Obviously you want to be top step. I think that was a solid day for us. I think we maximized our strategy. I think it was going to go one way or the other with tires.

I maybe thought the black tire could have probably performed a little bit better in that first stint, but yeah, my car just didn’t probably turn that tire on well enough. Wanted to pull a gap, but I was also trying to save fuel and make it a two-stop in some ways.

Yeah, it was a difficult first stint, and then I sort of got stuck behind the Andretti guys when they were losing their tires. I thought our car was really good. Just probably was a little bit hidden today just where it was position on track, but that’s okay.

Like I said, I think we maximized our day. No mistakes. Pit road was great. Yeah, just good start.

THE MODERATOR: The 27 was also saving fuel. It was frustrating when you’re sitting back there, right, behind those guys?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, and I knew I had a window to pass him before my tires went as well, and I think I just got him maybe like a lap before my tires went. Then I was sort of hanging on in front of CL.

Yeah, anyway, it was a good day overall, and I felt really good. My driving was good, and it was, yeah, solid execution.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations on the start to 2026. Also joined now by Christian Lundgaard, who led a lap today. Comes home third, driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Best ever finish here on the Streets of St. Petersburg and tied the race high with ten on-track passes in that race.

Christian, your thoughts? Podium, good way to start 2026.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I mean, I didn’t know I led a lap, so that’s a bonus, I guess.

THE MODERATOR: Literally. By a point, yeah.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: No, it was a good race. I think we just very clearly just missed it in qualifying yesterday. We made some changes after P2 that just simply didn’t work.

Got out of the car. Obviously didn’t transfer from Q2 and wasn’t necessarily that upset, because I knew exactly where we had gone wrong. It was just undo that, and I think the car just came alive like we expected it to today.

Again, you have to do the job out there, and I thought it was a very exciting way to start out the season.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up to questions.

Q. Despite the positives for both of you, you both sound happy with the way the car was and all that, but does it get a little frustrating —

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I knew that was coming. The Alex Palou one? Look, he’s just doing a great job, put himself in the right position, Bruce.

I think that they were on the right strategy today with the tire, and that’s a decision they made compared to us, but I thought we showed plenty of speed. Just, like I said, we were boxed in.

Yeah, you saw the DHL car. He knew where he qualified. He was going to be there or thereabouts. I knew when he was the third the first stint, that I was like, okay, well, he’s probably going to be the guy throughout the race, and it ended up he was.

Q. Christian.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, every time I’m on the podium, second or third, he’s first. It’s pretty annoying (smiling).

Q. Also, Scott, new race strategist. Do you think you’re going to keep him?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, he’s not bad for a rookie.

Q. I guess to follow up on that, I’ll go to you specifically, Scott, when you say Palou was putting himself in the right position, what has he done in all these races to puts himself in that position where he ends this race 12 seconds ahead?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: He uses car pace and gets track position. Obviously I think the correct decision today was probably to start on red tires, but we didn’t know that going in. It was sort of our gut feel and where we wanted to go,and we decided to go blacks. We didn’t have the pace on them, and he managed to.

Like I said, I think I was stuck behind Marcus for a bit, lost some time, and then when I came out, Kyle just jumped me in the pits.

Yeah, he won by 12 seconds or whatever, but I think I could have narrowed that gap down pretty well with the way that my car was handling.

Q. Then for both of you, the pass you made near the end to be on the podium and to be second and third on the podium, what did you see there to get past Kirkwood and where he was?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: He was dying.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah. I mean, we got around him at the same time, so I think — yeah, and then left him.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah.

Q. Scott, yesterday you mentioned, you know, you qualified well here last year, but didn’t. Now you qualified well and finished well. How do you see this as jump-starting the season for you?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think we’ve had a really good run the last, you know, even looking back at the end of last season. I thought we found our mojo a little bit and then this weekend as well.

Knew this was going to be a strong track, and I had to make the most of it. But, yeah, no, I think it was solid from my side.

Yeah, TC is new to me, but that felt like he fit in like a glove for me, like I’ve known him for so long. That was so good. Then Raul and me, I think we just missed the balance a little bit, probably being a little bit cautious and not trying to throw away a good car, but it was still decent.

I just think it was a really solid day for us on the 3 car.

Q. Did anything you learned today, is that going to transfer to Phoenix next week?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Not Phoenix, but maybe Dallas.

Q. Scott, talking about Raul, looks like the two of you are off to a fast start despite this being race one for you. Tell me about that relationship-building, and also you mentioned TC, rookie, ha ha, but this is really the first weekend of just being a strategist. Tell me about that and how your weekend has gone?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Firstly, with TC, he just made me look at the race from a completely different perspective. Not that my guys before me haven’t done that. I’ve really enjoyed working with Kyle, who is now on Christian’s stand, and Ben before that.

But, you know, I think just the confidence I have in TC in terms of what he’s done in the past and to make the right calls at the right time is huge. It makes my focus more on driving, and that’s just a big thing.

Raul is the same sort of thing. I’ve known Raul since I got here, but even a little bit before when I was in supercars and always been friendly. That was a similar relationship to what I had with Ben beforehand.

There’s still some growing there for him. He’s sort of fresh off the IMSA, Porsche program and sort of learning these cars a bit more. I think the last time he worked on an INDYCAR was 2015. So learning a little bit more.

I think his big test is going to be Phoenix. I think having the confidence to go there and put the right front wing in at the right time for qualifying and all that stuff, there is a lot of trust there on both sides, and that’s a good thing to start with already in race one.

Q. Christian, last year eighth place here. Had a really strong start to the season. Tell me, year two starting off for you with this program, new strategist but same race engineer, but does this feel like an even better momentum coming out of 2025 for you?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I feel like we very much left where we picked off in Nashville last year. I think next week will be very interesting for us with obviously Moyer on the stand, which feels very funny now sitting next to Scottie here.

But I think ultimately we knew the car was fast this weekend. We knew it was fast here last year. We simply just made a mistake in qualifying, and we made up for it in the race, but to go out there and put the results on a paper feels nice now.

It wasn’t really what I expected waking up this morning. It was what I hoped for. That was the mentality last year. It was just be competitive, knocking on the door, and the results will come. I think that was showcased today as well.

Q. You and Pato running together quite a bit. Had some movement you had to make for it in the field. Tell me about that. You two seemed to be respectful, but also fought pretty damn hard.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I think I was behind him for a good 20 laps when I started getting annoyed of seeing the back of his car. Then once the pit sequence started, some of the three-stoppers were holding us up at that point, and I got around him, which was around the Ericsson part.

Ericsson fought hard to try to keep that position. I had to fight to get by him. I had to be very aggressive to get by him, which was very nice. It gave me some clean air to catch up to Scottie at that point, but ultimately, I think our cars are good, and I think we will be in the hunt this year.

Q. For either of you, definitely Marcus was racing hard at times. I just wondered if you were surprised at the way the race played out with people’s driving or anything like that, or would you say it was just kind of what you expect at St. Pete?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: From my end, pretty standard, and the guys that I was racing, I have raced probably four or five days today, and they’re the guys that I have raced with in the past and very fair, very clean and hard. Yes, it’s what you sort of expect.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I agree, yeah.

Q. Apologies if this has already been asked, but just kind of wanted to talk about the importance of tire management in modern street course racing. I know that Alex seems to do it the best, but maybe talk about how that has changed over the past couple of years.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, it’s hard to really explain, because the tires are different. The tires are different this year. I think we learned pretty early in the weekend that it was similar tires to 2024, so you already have an idea of how the race is going to play out, which I think is why everybody was on a two-stop, at the end of the day. Not like last year.

I think we’ll see when we get to Texas.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I agree. Right now it’s pretty raw and fresh until we do a debrief and think about what these tires look like and stuff. All I can say is I probably wish I started on the reds, because my car felt better on the reds, but that’s all hindsight.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations on the start of the season, and we’ll see you in a couple of days at Phoenix Raceway.