Qualifying Report-Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG (Feb. 28, 2026) — Qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Series season opener in St. Petersburg took place late on Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. Due to the late session which followed the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Series Truck race, the Indy car drivers experienced driving in and out of lengthy shadows on the track.

Santino Ferrucci qualified the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet in the 17th position but is confident about his race car for tomorrow. He explained, “We unloaded pretty good because the car was decent. We just were a little too free on both (qualifying) runs. Not too much we could do but we definitely didn’t take a big enough stab at it, either. So a lot of work to do for tomorrow, but other than that, everything else is going in the right direction.”

Driving the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet, Caio Collet is making his debut in an Indy car this weekend and has been finding the limits which included a light brush with the wall (where quite a few cars had issues) in this morning’s practice. The team repaired the car in time for qualifying.

Collet cinches his helmet as he prepares to take to the 1.8 mile street course.

“It goes by quick — the (qualifying) session,” the 23-year-old Brazilian commented after qualifying 24th. “Definitely the step from blacks (primary tires) to reds (alternate, softer compound tires) was something that I really underestimated. I didn’t really use the grip that I had available there. I really under-drove the red tires. But it’s a lesson learned. We’ll just keep our heads down and focus on the work for tomorrow, it seems it’s going to be a long race, 100 laps, so we can move forward. I think we have a decent car. I’m looking forward to the first race tomorrow.”

Scott McLaughlin won the NTT P1 Award topping the Firestone Fast Six qualifying round. He was followed by Marcus Ericsson, rookie Dennis Hauger, Alex Palou, David Malukas and Romain Grosjean.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be broadcast on FOX starting at 12 noon ET. It will also be available on FOX One, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio, powered by OnlyBulls.

In the INDY NXT by Firestone series, Alessandro de Tullio qualified eighth in the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing entry while his teammate Nicholas Monteiro qualified 11th in the No. 4 machine. The 24-car field is set to race Sunday morning starting at 10 a.m. ET. The 45-lap race will be broadcast on FS1, plus FOX One, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio, powered by OnlyBulls.

Alessandro deTullio makes his debut with AJ Foyt Racing at St. Pete in the INDY NXT by Firestone.

Nicholas Monteiro navigates the street course in the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing entry.