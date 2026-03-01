Marcus Ericsson, Dennis Hauger lead Honda qualifying effort at St. Pete

March 1, 2026

— ST. PETERSBURG, FL

Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson scores front-row start in opening race of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

Rookie Dennis Hauger qualifies third for his very first IndyCar start

Honda powers four of six, seven of top 10 in qualifying for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson notched a front-row start for the opening race of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, qualifying second for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Ericsson considers 2026 a ‘bounce back year’ for the 2023 St. Pete winner and 2022 Indy 500 champion following a difficult season in 2025.

Rookie Dennis Hauger will start third aboard the #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda in his very first IndyCar start. The 2025 INDY NXT champion set a time that was just three one hundredths of a second off of pole position in an impressive debut outing.

Reigning and four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou lines up fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing. The Spaniard won this race in 2025 starting eighth on the grid, kicking off an incredible campaign that saw him win eight races—including the Indy 500—en route to his third consecutive championship title and fourth in five years.

Hauger’s DCR teammate Romain Grosjean also made it through to the Firestone Fast Six, making it two Dale Coyne Racing cars through to the final round of qualifying for the first time since Detroit 2022.

Other Honda-powered drivers starting in the top 10 include Marcus Armstrong, seventh; 2025 Rookie of the Year Louis Foster in ninth; and Kyffin Simpson in P10.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Honda Qualifying Results

2nd Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 3rd Dennis Hauger – R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 4th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6th Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 7th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 10th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 13th Will Power Andretti Global Honda 15th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 16th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 18th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 21st Mick Schumacher– R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Marcus Ericsson (#28 Andretti Global Honda) qualified second: “I’ve worked really hard this off-season. The whole #28 Honda crew has put in the hours and we’ve had a really good pre-season. To come to St. Pete—one of my favorite places on the calendar—and kick it off with a qualifying performance like this and be starting from the first row tomorrow feels great. The team did a great job, Honda did a great job as usual, and we have all the power we need to go win tomorrow.”

Dennis Hauger (#19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) qualified third: “Can’t ask for much more in my first qualifying session! I mean, it could have been pole—we were only three hundredths off so it was pretty close—but I’m super happy. The team did an amazing job. I think we started a bit on the back foot, but we really turned it around. I felt pretty good in the first run and then we just kept the momentum going from there.”

Romain Grosjean (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) qualified sixth: “This is awesome for Dale Coyne Racing, for Dennis, and for myself. We had a good pre-season test, and this has been a strong weekend for us so far. We’ve been working with Honda and getting the most out of the car and the data that we have. I’m happy, it’s great to be back in the Fast Six in my return to IndyCar.”

Honda at St. Pete

Honda-powered drivers have won 12 of the 21 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at St. Petersburg since the event was revived for the 2005 season. The late Dan Wheldon led a Honda and Andretti Green Racing sweep of the top four positions in the inaugural 2005 event.

Alex Palou kicked off his incredible 2025 championship run with a victory at St. Petersburg last season, finishing just ahead of teammate Scott Dixon in a Honda-powered 1-2.

Other Honda winners on the streets of St. Petersburg include Marcus Ericsson in 2023; Colton Herta in 2021; Sebastian Bourdais in 2017-18; Dario Franchitti in 2011; Will Power in 2010; Ryan Briscoe in 2009; Graham Rahal in 2008; and Helio Castroneves in 2006 and ’07.

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on:

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

www.instagram.com/hondaracing_us

www.twitter.com/hondaracing_us

www.linkedin.com/showcase/honda-racing-corporation-usa/

www.facebook.com/HondaRacingUS

www.tiktok.com/@hondaracing_us

www.youtube.com/@HondaRacingUS