ampm and ARCO Return to Juncos Hollinger Racing with Expanded 2026 Program

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 27, 2026) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) today announced that ampm and ARCO will return to the team for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with an expanded partnership that includes primary race sponsorships and full-season associate branding across both the Nos. 76 and 77 cars of Rinus VeeKay and Sting Ray Robb.

The 2026 program marks a significant evolution of the brands’ involvement in INDYCAR, building on prior engagement while broadening their on-track presence and market activation strategy.

Under the agreement, ARCO will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 76 Chevrolet in Phoenix, Nashville, and both Milwaukee races, while ampm will headline the Portland event. The brands will also appear as co-primary sponsors at Laguna Seca (ampm) and Long Beach (ARCO). In addition, both brands will maintain full season associate presence on the Nos. 76 and 77 entries throughout the 2026 schedule.

“In INDYCAR, consistency and scale matter. The expanded commitment from ARCO and ampm reflects confidence in our program and in the platform this series provides,” said JHR Team Principal Dave O’Neill. “Their presence across multiple primary markets and as season-long associates strengthens our commercial foundation as we continue building toward sustained competitiveness.”

As part of the 2026 program, Conor Daly returns to Juncos Hollinger Racing as the team’s Development Driver, where he will provide technical insight and driver perspective to support the team’s engineers and race drivers throughout the season. In addition, Daly will serve as a Brand Ambassador for ARCO and ampm, strengthening fan engagement efforts and supporting activation initiatives in primary race markets.

“Having ARCO and ampm increase their footprint within IndyCar is massive for everyone involved,” mentioned Daly. “Those brands have such a strong presence and loyal following, and to see them back shows real belief in the future of this series. Stepping into the Development Driver role for 2026, I’ll be ready whenever and however called upon. I’m committed to helping move this program forward in every way possible and representing ampm and ARCO energy and professionalism.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins this weekend with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.

About ARCO

ARCO is a leading fuel brand dedicated to providing quality TOP TIER™ gasoline at a great value. With locations across the United States, ARCO helps driver fuel up with confidence, knowing they’re getting reliable performance at a competitive price. Focused on delivering straightforward value and dependable service, ARCO is committed to keeping customers on the road and moving forward. Learn more at www.arco.com.

About ampm

ampm is a leading Convenience Store brand that has grown rapidly since the first location opened in 1978, currently serving guests across more than 1,000 stores in 6 states. Predominantly located on the West Coast, ampm stores can be found in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and New York. ampm is the convenience store that’s redefining “convenience” by introducing innovative technology designed to make shopping faster and easier than ever. The brand also focuses on sourcing quality ingredients and bold flavors to create cravable food and beverage offerings. Fans, new and old, love the improvements to the stores and offering – reflected in year-over-year growth and expanding footprint. Learn more about ampm by visiting www.ampm.com.