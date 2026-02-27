FOX Sports’ Clint Bowyer To Take Ride of Lifetime in Fastest Seat at Phoenix

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Feb. 27, 2026) – NASCAR champion and FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer will climb back into a race car for a thrill ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Good Ranchers 250 on Saturday, March 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Bowyer will ride in the custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat, leading the field to green for the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at the 1-mile desert oval since 2018. The 250-lap race is part of a special NASCAR-INDYCAR doubleheader that weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as the Straight Talk Wireless 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place Sunday, March 8 at the track. Bowyer will serve as an analyst for FOX Sports’ coverage of that NASCAR race.

Kansas native Bowyer joined FOX’s NASCAR coverage full time in 2021 as an analyst after a driving career that saw him win 10 Cup Series races and the 2008 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship. He drove for such prominent NASCAR teams as Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Bowyer joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Alex Rodriguez.

Coverage of the Good Ranchers 250 begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. More information is available on INDYCAR.com