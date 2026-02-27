Core Personnel Staffing Services Joins AJ Foyt Racing as Official Partner for 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 27, 2026) — Core Personnel Staffing Services, a premier strategic workforce partner, is proud to announce a new partnership with AJ Foyt Racing, the legendary team founded by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt. Core Personnel will serve as an official sponsor for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, with its brand featured on the No. 14 Chevrolet driven by veteran standout Santino Ferrucci.

The partnership debuts as the INDYCAR season roars to life this weekend at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The collaboration marks a major milestone for Core Personnel, aligning its “People First” philosophy with the speed, precision, and relentless work ethic of one of the most storied programs in racing history.

“At Core, everything we do is driven by purpose,” said Owner and Core Personnel CEO Shahid Jetpuri. “We connect great people with great businesses so our clients can grow, our communities can thrive, and our employees can succeed. From investing in our team’s wellbeing to giving back locally, we believe success should ripple outward.That’s why partnerships like this mean so much to us. The A.J. Foyt team and the entire IndyCar community share that same mindset- when we align around excellence, purpose, and teamwork, we don’t just move forward… we accelerate.Because when we work together, we go further and faster than the rest.”

As AJ Foyt Racing fields a dynamic lineup for 2026, Core Personnel sees a direct parallel between the excellence required on the track and the quality of the workforce it provides to clients nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Core Personnel to our team,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “Just as we strive to put the fastest car on the track, they specialize in putting the right people in the right positions—building winning teams from the ground up. With it being their first foray into motorsports, we are confident this platform will help expand their reach and open new avenues to expand their business.”

By joining the AJ Foyt Racing family, Core Personnel underscores its commitment to the North Texas community and the broader motorsports industry, providing a bridge between high-growth opportunities and the talented individuals who make them possible.

ABOUT CORE PERSONNEL STAFFING SERVICES

Headquartered in Dallas, Core Personnel is a high-growth strategic workforce partner serving Fortune 500 companies and premier venues nationwide. Specializing in manufacturing, logistics, and large-scale events, we operate at the intersection of operational excellence and workforce strategy. As the Official Staffing Partner of the Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Texas Motor Speedway, and American Airlines Center, we excel in high-visibility environments where precision is mission-critical.

Built on a People First philosophy, Core Personnel provides scalable talent solutions, onsite management, and advanced analytics to drive productivity. A multi-year Best of Staffing award winner for Client, Employee, and Talent satisfaction, we are committed to industry leadership and innovation. From warehouse floors to championship arenas, we build the high-performing teams that power business success.