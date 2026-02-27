AMERICAN MEDICAL RESPONSE NAMED OFFICIAL AMBULANCE PARTNER OF THE JAVA HOUSE

GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON

AMR to be recognized during First Responders Day on race weekend

ARLINGTON, TX (February 26, 2026) – The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington today announced American Medical Response, part of the Global Medical Response family of emergency medical services, as its Official Ambulance Partner, with the collaboration spotlighted through First Responders Day on Friday of race weekend honoring North Texas first responders.

As the event’s official emergency medical services counterpart, American Medical Response will be prominently featured throughout the day’s programming. Fifty first responders will participate in a ceremonial flag presentation, recognizing the dedication and service of emergency personnel across the region.

The celebration will culminate in a special on-track moment, as first responders wave the green flag to officially start INDYCAR practice, spotlighting the vital role they play in keeping communities and major sporting events safe. AMR’s involvement reflects the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington’s commitment to public safety, community partnership, and honoring those who serve on the front lines throughout North Texas.

“First Responders Day is about more than just recognition; it highlights the specialized and extensive nature of working in emergency medical services (EMS), particularly in challenging and high-profile settings like motorsports,” said GMR President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Van Horne. “We hope this weekend demonstrates the many opportunities available in EMS — whether serving patients in their communities, supporting major events, or responding across the broader emergency care system.”

“First responders are the backbone of our communities, and we’re proud to recognize their service during race weekend,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “Partnering with American Medical Response allows us to honor these professionals in a meaningful way while ensuring the highest level of safety for our guests, teams, and drivers.”

The landmark race weekend is fueled by a first-of-its-kind partnership between INDYCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment company of the Texas Rangers. Located in the entertainment district of Arlington the Street Course promises a full weekend of exciting events including racing, music and family fun during March 2026. To access ticket information and full event schedule, join the event mailing list by visiting: www.gparlington.com.