RACE PREVIEW – Streets of St. Petersburg

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG RACE PREVIEW
|FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2026
TRACK: Streets of St. Petersburg
LOCATION: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit RACE LENGTH: 100 laps/180 miles PRACTICE: Friday – 1:30-3 p.m. ET (FS2) Saturday – 9:30-11 a.m. ET (FS1) Sunday – 9-10 a.m. ET (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 4:30-6 p.m. ET (FS2)
RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
SEASON FIFTEEN NOTES
- The 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will mark the beginning of Season Fifteen for ECR. Alexander Rossi will remain with the team for a second season as driver of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. Christian Rasmussen returns for his third season with the team, driving the No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet.
- Owner and Chairman Ted Gelov joined ECR prior to the 2025 season and continues to guide the organization through a rejuvenated era. Co-owner Ed Carpenter also serves as CEO, making him the only individual in the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field who handles both the responsibility of driving the race car while owning and operating his own team. Fellow Indianapolis businessmen Tony George and Stuart Reed round out ECR’s ownership group.
- ECR’s 2025 campaign was its best in several years, highlighted by Rasmussen’s victory in the second-to-last race of the season at the Milwaukee Mile. Coupled with Rossi’s season-best 4th place result in the same race, it was the first time ECR placed both cars in the Top 5 since 2015. The duo brought home a combined 13 Top 10 finishes in 2025.
- ECR returns to the track in 2026 with an expanded leadership team. From its inception, ECR has operated under the direction of Team President Tim Broyles. Joining the competition management side of the team is Derek Davidson, who works alongside Broyles as Team Manager. After serving as Race Engineer for one of ECR’s two entries and most recently as Chief Engineer, Matt Barnes will step into the role of Vice President of Competition. Overseeing the No. 20 and No. 21 crews are Chief Mechanic Jeff Grahn and Shop Manager Bret Schmitt. Nearly a dozen of the team’s 65 employees are original hires, including Broyles, Barnes, and Schmitt.
- Last week, ECR participated in a two-day test at Phoenix Raceway. Rossi set the fastest lap of both the morning and afternoon sessions on Day 2, with Rasmussen posting the second-fastest lap in the afternoon. When all lap times were combined, Rossi’s best lap was the quickest of the entire test while Rasmussen ranked fourth overall. Phoenix will host the second round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with the race taking place next weekend.
- Powered by ECR entries will also compete for the first time this weekend. ECR’s new partnerships with Cape Motorsports in INDY NXT and Jay Howard Driver Development in the USF Pro Championships create a direct pathway to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The teams will collaborate to provide technical support, testing opportunities for emerging drivers, and career development for engineers and mechanics.
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “Last week’s Phoenix test was a great first showing of how hard everyone at ECR has worked over the offseason. Now it is finally time to get the season started with the first race of the year and I could not be more excited. St. Pete is always a fun challenge with an unpredictable race, and I can’t wait to get out there and see what the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet can accomplish.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ST. PETE STATS TOP 5 FINISHES: 3
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 2nd (2020)
BEST FINISH: 3rd (2018)
2025 FINISH: 10th
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 164
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 97
|ALEXANDER ROSSI
The 2026 season will be Alexander Rossi’s 11th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and second with ECR. In his first year with ECR, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best 4th place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. Heading into 2026, the 34-year-old has 97 Top 10 finishes, 52 of which are Top 5s and 30 being podiums.
Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including a victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.
NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafes in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks. The innovative Indianapolis-based brand is also the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington in mid-March.
THE CREW Late last season, Ed Carpenter began as strategist for the No. 20 and will continue in that role in 2026. The exception will be the Indianapolis 500, when Carpenter will compete as driver of the No. 33. With Barnes assuming management of the engineering department, Quentin Montigaud has been promoted to Race Engineer of the No. 20. Austin Shepherd will lead the mechanics as Crew Chief.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet “I’m excited to get back on track in St. Pete with Splenda Stevia! ECR has done an incredible job over the offseason preparing and I’m looking forward to building on last year’s progress. We had a very solid test at Phoenix as a team and now we want see our hard work come together in the season opener!”

BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN: Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ST. PETE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 21st (2024)
BEST FINISH: 15th (2025)
CAREER STATS SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 31
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
|CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN
Christian Rasmussen has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with ECR and is now in his third year with the team. During his sophomore season, Rasmussen quickly became known as a formidable opponent on the ovals. The 25-year-old finished no worse than 8th in five of the six oval races last season, including a 6th place in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium finish at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he became a first-time race winner.
Rasmussen was only nine years old when he claimed his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and was part of the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After his impressive performance during his rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.
NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Splenda® Stevia, which will be on Rasmussen’s car for the first two races, is grown in Florida. Splenda owns and operates the first-ever fully integrated stevia farm in the United States, located just a few hours from St. Petersburg. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, with locations less than one mile apart.
THE CREW Consistency is the theme for Rasmussen’s crew. Brent Harvey will remain strategist for the No. 21 Chevrolet, while Jimmie Johnson continues as Crew Chief. Both Harvey and Johnson are among ECR’s original employees. Pete Craik has served as Rasmussen’s engineer since his first race with ECR and will continue in that role in 2026.