CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Team Penske 2026 Preview

Team Penske’s season ended on a high note with Josef Newgarden (1st) and Scott McLaughlin (3rd) standing on the podium at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

Team Penske

Location: Mooresville, NC

Owner: Roger Penske

Seasons (including 2026) with Chevrolet: 27th

First year with Chevrolet:1968

Years with Team Chevy: 1968, 1969, 1970, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026

Driver Championships with Chevrolet: 1988 (Danny Sullivan), 2014 (Will Power), 2016 (Simon Pagenaud), 2017 (Josef Newgarden), 2019 (Josef Newgarden) and 2022 (Will Power)

Starts with Chevrolet-power:

All-time: 1062

Since Chevrolet's return in 2012: 759

Wins with Chevrolet-power:

All-time (rank): 124 (1st), with the first win by Rick Mears at Pocono Raceway in 1987

Since Chevrolet's return in 2012 (rank) : 87(1st), with the first win by Helio Castroneves on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012

: 87(1st), with the first win by Helio Castroneves on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012 Most Chevrolet-powered wins at Team Penske: Will Power with 30 wins

Poles with Chevrolet

All-time (rank): 157 earned poles and 161 pole starts (1st), with the first by Mark Donohue at Sonoma Raceway in 1970

Since Chevrolet's return in 2012 (rank): 105 earned and 109 starts (1st), with the first earned pole by Will Power on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012

105 earned and 109 starts (1st), with the first earned pole by Will Power on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012 Most Chevrolet-powered poles at Team Penske: Will Power, with 47 earned and 47 starts

Podiums with Chevrolet

All-time (rank): 324 (1st), with the first podium by Mark Donohue on the Indianapolis Raceway Park Road Course

Since Chevrolet's return in 2012 (rank): 221 (1st), with the first podium by Helio Castroneves on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012:

221 (1st), with the first podium by Helio Castroneves on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2012: Most Chevrolet-powered podiums at Team Penske: Will Power with 80 podiums

Team Notes:

Is one of two teams that have been part of Team Chevy since the Chevrolet brand returned to INDYCAR racing in 2012

124 of the team’s 246 NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins, which equates to 50.4%, have been powered by Chevrolet

157 of the team’s 308 NTT INDYCAR SERIES poles, which equates to 51.0%, have been powered by Chevrolet

Mark Donohue, at Mosport International Raceway in 1968, made the first INDYCAR and Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR start for the team, starting 6th and finishing 4th

A total of 19 drivers have made Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR starts for the team, with Will Power leading all drivers with 232 starts powered by the Bowtie at Team Penske.

Driver: Josef Newgarden

Age (Birthday): 35 (12/22/1990)

Hometown/Residence: Nashville, Tenn./Nashville, Tenn

Car Number: No. 2

Best championship finish: 1st (2017 & 2019)

2025 championship finish: 12th

Starts with Chevrolet: 181

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 32 (1st/1st) – his first win was at Barber Motorsports Park in 2015

Earned Poles with Chevrolet: 19 earned poles/21 pole starts (first pole was at the Milwaukee Mile in 2015)

Podiums with Chevrolet: 59 (first podium was at Barber Motorsports Park in 2015)

Strategist: Jonathan Diuguid

Race Engineer: Luke Mason

Crew Chief: Chad Gordon

Notable:

Newgarden’s win at the Nashville Superspeedway in the final race of 2025

o 32 career INDYCAR wins (all with Chevrolet), the 10th most on the all-time career list

o At least one win in 11 consecutive INDYCAR seasons

After his third straight early exit in a row at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Newgarden did not give up on his season

o Newgarden moved from 19th in points to 12th after his win at the final in Nashville

o The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet led 27.7% of the laps in the final seven races

Is quickly moving up the all-time INDYCAR ranking lists:

o 10th in wins (32)

o 10th in laps led (4513)

o T16th in poles (19)

o 17th in podiums (61)

o 17th in top 5s (87)

o 20th in starts (232)

President of Penske Racing, Jonathan Diuguid, will fill the role of Newgarden’s strategist, while Luke Mason and Chad Gordon continue as the two-time champion’s Race Engineer and Crew Chief

At 35 years old, Newgarden is now the senior member of Team Penske, and the senior member of the Team Chevy contingent in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Quotable:

Q. Your lowest finish last year since 2014. What are you looking to recover from that?

“To be more consistent. For us we just can’t have as many bad results as we had. There’s a lot of them that could have been different. They’re not. So, we’ve just got to focus on being more consistent. It’s kind of simple to say that, but that’s just what it will come down to.

﻿“If we don’t want to finish 12th in the standings, we’ve got to finish more races”.

Q. I don’t want to call you the old guy on the team because you’re only 35; at the same time, once upon a time you were the guy that could lean on Simon, Helio, Juan for the month of May, Will. You’re the guy that people are going to be leaning on. How has that transition been for you?

“Fine. You know what, I am the old guy totally. I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 15 years. I’ve always had a strong sense for what I’ve wanted. That part is not going to change. When I was young, now I’m older, I’ll still have the same projection in my voice on what I think we need to be doing. That part is going to be similar.”

Driver: Scott McLaughlin

Age (Birthday): 32 (6/10/1993)

Hometown/Residence: Christ Church, New Zealand/Charlotte, North Carolina

Car Number: No. 3

Best championship finish: 3rd (2023 & 2024)

2025 championship finish: 10th

Starts with Chevrolet: 85

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 7 (T13th/T5th) – his first win was on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2022

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 11 (9th/5th) – his first earned pole was on the Streets Of St. Petersburg in 2022

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 22 (13th/6th) – his first podium was at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021

Strategist: Tim Cindric

Race Engineer: Raul Prados

Crew Chief: Trevor Lacasse

Notable:

Finished the season off strong with podiums at the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway, and four straight top tens

McLaughlin led Team Penske in qualifying on eight occasions last year, besting his teammates Newgarden and Power, who led qualifying among the trio of drivers six and three times, respectively

The No. 3 crew, also known as the “Thirsty Threes,” was the quickest group on pit road during four races, and the fourth best over the course of the season, with the over-the-wall group remaining the same

Is one of three full-time Team Chevy drivers in 2026, along with Pato O’Ward and Christian Rasmussen, to make all their starts with Chevrolet power

McLaughlin will have a pair of new faces on the timing stand

o Spainard Raul Prados, came to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock in 2012, working with A.J. Foyt Racing until joining Team Penske and taking a key role in the team’s sports car efforts

o Tim Cindric, former Team Penske President and key figure in McLaughlin’s move to America, will be the strategist for the No. 3

Quotable:

Q. What are you looking forward to in 2026?

“I guess you could say it’s a bit of redemption in some ways. It was a terrible year on my part last year. I felt like we left a lot on the table.”

“Then obviously Indy is the first one that comes to mind, but there was a lot of things that I sort of did last year. Looking back at Nashville, dropped that race from the lead; Detroit, hit Nolan; we were in a good spot.

“There are things I’ve got to tidy up, team has got to tidy up, but I think we’ve had a really good off-season, and honestly, the morale on the team is so high and so excited right now.

“There’s so much want to be back to where we want to be consistently, and I think there’s a refreshed sort of focus which has been really cool to be a part of and see. I’m really, really excited and just ready to go.”

Driver: David Malukas

Age (Birthday): 24 (9/27/2001)
Hometown/Residence: Chicago, Illinois/Charlotte, North Carolina

Car Number: No. 12

Best championship finish: 11th (2025)
2025 championship finish: 11th

Starts with Chevrolet: 17

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 1 (T50th/T25th) – his first podium was at the Indianapolis 500 (IMS Oval) in 2025

Strategist: Travis Law

Race Engineer: James Schnabel

Crew Chief: Blaine Hardy

Notable:

Malukas finished his lone season with A.J. Foyt Racing in 11th place in the standings, the best championship finish of his short career

His season came to life with a second-place finish at the Indianapolis 500, after which his average starting position improved by 3.1 positions, and his average finishing position was 1.6 positions better

The last three newcomers to Team Penske and their championship finishes:

o 2015 – Simon Pagenaud – 11th

o 2017 – Josef Newgarden – champion

o 2021 – Scott McLaughlin – 14th

The 24-year-old has moved from Chicago, Illinois, to Indianapolis, Indiana, to the Charlotte, North Carolina area, making it three cities in three years, this time to be closer to the Team Chevy shop

While the team is new to Malukas, not all the faces on his timing stand will be unfamiliar, as his race engineer in 2025, James Schnabel, will make the move to the No. 12 with the driver

Quotable:

Q. What do you think a successful 2026 looks like for you?

“Consistency. I think that’s what really matters in INDYCAR. We have so many different circuits. You have street, road, ovals. Through all of it, they’re all just so different.

“To have consistency between all of them, that would be a successful year for me.”

Q. Playing off of that, how important for a fast start — obviously 2024 you didn’t start until midsummer; last year your first top 10 came at Indy with that second-place finish, but there’s expectations for you this year as there’s always going to be on a Penske driver. How important is it for you to get off to that fast start?

“Yeah, I think it’ll be important. But either way, like you said, since 2024 I’ve been jumping teams like crazy. I think a little bit more familiar on what it takes now as the priorities of jumping into a new team. I know what to run through it, but also not going to fret if things are taking some time and learning this new car, it’s not going to be the end of the world.

“It’s just going to be trying to make sure we’ll get there, because eventually we will ge there. We’ll learn it, as I have with any other car previously. Not really too pressured on that. I think it’ll be fine.”

Q. How convenient is it that the Chevy simulator is just right up the street from you now?

“It makes a world of difference because before you’d have to do a whole flight and multiple days. Now I can just drive right up there.

“And it’s a lot better because honestly, the big difference I’d say is just from an energy perspective because I would always do like the early morning flight and then go straight go the sim, so even just performance on the sim is definitely better now since I’m having a full proper sleep.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season gets underway this week with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Tune-In Alert

Friday, February 27

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, February 28

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, March 1