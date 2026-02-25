CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Arrow McLaren 2026 Preview

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets, that will be piloted by Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard during the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season (Image Courtesy of Arrow McLaren)

Arrow McLaren Location: Indianapolis, Ind.

Owner: McLaren Racing

Seasons (including 2026) with Chevrolet: 7th

First year with Chevrolet: 2020

Years with Team Chevy: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026

Starts with Chevrolet: 254

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 9 (T4th/T2nd), with the first win by Pato O’Ward at Texas Motor Speedway in 2021

Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 12 earned poles ( 3rd/2nd) with the first pole by Pato O’Ward at Road America in 2020

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 44 (2nd/4th), with the first podium by Pato O’Ward at Road America in 2020.

Notable:

Arrow McLaren drivers accounted for 55.9% of Chevrolet’s manufacturer points in 2025, scoring 609 points, almost double any of the other Team Chevy squads

The Tony Kanaan-led team finished the season with a Team Chevy best 12 podiums

A total of 13 drivers have made Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR starts for the team, with Pato O’Ward leading all drivers with 98 starts powered by the Bowtie at Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren recently moved into their new home in Indianapolis, Indiana, the almost 90,000 square foot McLaren Racing Center

o The space is three times the size of their former home, which was tight for their original 30 employees and it means the entire group of 120 employees can work out of one facility again

o The new facility will allow the team to bring outsourced manufacturing in-house with a large fabrication area, including state-of-the-art 3D printing capabilities

Arrow McLaren made two high-profile engineering hires in the off-season

o Eric Cowdin, Director of Engineering, is one of the most experienced engineers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock, and was Team Principal Tony Kanaan’s race engineer for much of his career, will lead the trackside engineering group

o Another engineer who was part of Kanaan’s 2013 Indianapolis 500 win at KV Racing Technology, Olivier Boisson, has joined the team as the Head of Damper Engineering, and will immediately help the team’s street circuit program

Driver: Pato O’Ward

Age (Birthday): 26 (5/6/1999)Hometown/Residence: Monterey, Mexico/Monterey, Mexico & Indianapolis, Indiana

Car Number: No. 5

Best championship finish: 2nd (2025)

2025 championship finish: 2nd

Starts with Chevrolet: 106

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 9 (T8th/4th) – his first win was at Texas Motor Speedway in 2021

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 7 (11th/6th) – his first earned pole was at Road America in 2020

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 32 (6th/3rd) – his first podium was at Road America in 2020

Strategist: Nick Snyder

Race Engineer: Will Andersen

Crew Chief: Chris Nash

Notable:

O’Ward finished in the top five of the championship in five of six full-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES seasons

O’Ward completed the first 1891 laps of the 2025 season, before a mechanical issue brought his hopes of a perfect season (100% of scheduled laps completed) to an end

The 26-year-old’s speed was consistent throughout the season

o O’Ward’s average fastest lap was 7.29, which trailed only champion Álex Palou

o O’Ward had the fastest lap of the race twice (The Thermal Club and Iowa Speedway Race #1) and had one of the ten fastest laps in 15 of the 17 races

He accounted for 38.9% of Chevrolet’s manufacturer points, leading all Team Chevy drivers in 2025

O’Ward’s No. 5 crew, which finished third in the Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award standings last year, is unchanged for 2026

Since 2020, when the Mexican driver joined Arrow McLaren, he is tied with Josef Newgarden and Will Power for most podiums by a Chevrolet-powered driver over those six seasons at 32

Quotable:

Q. You got a new shop now. That’s got to be a big asset to the whole overall program for next year because now you guys aren’t crammed in like a shoehorn over at the old shop. Does that momentum, do you sense that momentum that now the team has a lot more tools to work with than in the past?

“Yeah, I mean, it feels like we’re going from a studio apartment to the penthouse considering where we were. Obviously in terms of atmosphere and motivation, we’re surrounded by just an HQ that’s a lot cooler. It excites you to go to work every day. You see the pictures and you see what we’ve been able to accomplish so far and so much more that we want to accomplish.

“All that means something even if it’s not like right in your face. It’s in your subconscious every day that you walk through there and see that.

“I think it’s coming at the perfect time. I would say probably a little bit late, but better late than never. It really is a cool part not just for me being able to see the journey of what the team was six years ago, this is my seventh season, I’ve been a part of that and they’ve been a part of my growth as well. That’s been very, very cool to see”

Q. Obviously you know Palou has been the guy to beat the last few years. You had your highest finish coming up second. What do you think it will take for you to get over the hump and win the series?

“Get over the Palou hump?”

Q. Yes.

“The guy, we keep saying he can’t raise the bar the previous year. I have no idea how he’s going to raise the bar from last year. If he does, then I think everyone is toast. We got to keep chasing, keep on going and seeing how we can make him slow a little bit more. It’s been too easy for him.”

Driver: Nolan Siegel



Age (Birthday): 21 (11/9/2004)

Hometown/Residence: Palo Alto, California/Indianapolis, Indiana

Car Number: No. 6

Best championship finish: 22nd (2025)

2025 championship finish: 22nd

Starts with Chevrolet: 27

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Strategist: Tim Keene

Race Engineer: Kate Gundlach

Crew Chief: Will Schneider

Notable:

Before an unfortunate incident at Iowa Speedway in Race #1, Siegel had begun to string some solid results together

o Siegel had finished the previous two races at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 8th and 11th, moving from 21st to 17th in points, and was running 7th at the tricky short oval when he made contact with the outside wall with just over 25 laps remaining

o Seigal qualified a season’s best 4th at Mid-Ohio and, after rolling off in 8th for Race #1, was due to start from inside the third row for Race #2

The 21-year-old spent most of the off-season in LMP2 machinery, finishing third in class at the 2026 24 Hours Of Daytona, and finishing on the second step of the podium at the Asian Le Mans Series finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Kate Gundlach will be Seigel’s race engineer for the second year in a row, but the Californian will have a pair of new faces on his timing stand

o Tim Keene, most recently a race strategist at Wayne Taylor Racing, spent time in management at Action Express Racing, Meyer Shank Racing, DeltaWing Racing Cars, and for a long time at Chip Ganassi Racing

o Will Schneider, Seigel’s new crew chief, was promoted from the team’s No. 5

Quotable:

Q. Where do you feel you need to make gains after your first full year in the series?

“I think for me, we had a lot of weekends where the pace was actually really good. Just the execution wasn’t quite there in a lot of different ways. For me, it’s been a learning experience being a part of such a big team and being a leader in that team.

“I think I’ve kind of grown in that role and gotten better in that role. That’s been a challenge, but something I’ve kind of embraced and really tried to learn from, again, my more experienced teammates, Tony. T.K. is really good at that, a good leader and someone that people want to work hard for. I think seeing that mindset from him has been helpful for me.

“I think from an actual driving standpoint, in INDYCAR I feel like there are very critical phases of the races. Some phases where you can kind of chill and save fuel, save tires, save yourself, then portions of the race during pit sequences where you really have to push. That’s where you really make a difference.

“For me, kind of understanding when those critical phases are I think is important and something that I learned in 2025. There were a couple races where we lost some ground just from me kind of not reading the race properly from in the car.

“I’ve reviewed all of that and I think that I can make big gains there for ’26.”

Driver: Christian Lundgaard

Age (Birthday): 24 (7/23/2001)Hometown/Residence: Hedensted, Denmark/Indianapolis, Indiana

Car Number: No. 7

Best championship finish: 5th (2025)

2025 championship finish: 5th

Starts with Chevrolet: 17

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 1 (T28th/T15th) – his first earned pole was at Portland International Raceway in 2025

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 6 (24th/12th) – his first podium was at The Thermal Club in 2025

Strategist: Kyle Moyer

Race Engineer: Chris Lawrence

Crew Chief: Todd Phillips

Notable:

The Danish driver finished the season on a high note, scoring the second most points across the final five races of the season, which included a street circuit, two natural terrain road courses and a pair of ovals

Lundgaard scored the second most points across the 11 road and street course races during the 2025 season, ending up with a finishing average of 7.4 on natural terrain road courses and a finishing average of 8.0 on street circuits

With an average starting position of 9.9 and an average finishing position of 9.6, Lundgaard joined Álex Palou and O’Ward as the only three drivers to have average starting and finishing positions in the single digits

Kyle Moyer, Arrow McLaren’s Director of Competition and a multi-championship and Indianapolis 500 winning strategist, will move to the No. 7 timing stand to work with Lundgaard

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the team’s fourth Indianapolis 500 driver, as well as series champion and Indianapolis 500 winner, has spent time with the team in the off-season, primarily working with Lundgaard

Quotable:

Q. With yourself, obviously the goal is to get better across the board. Your oval game picked up significantly this past season. When you’re looking at eyeing wins, a championship push, where are the incremental places you feel you have to get better?

“There is not specific areas where I feel I personally need to take a big step. I think where we ended the ’25 season on ovals I think is really where we want to carry on from. I’ve done a lot of work at home in the simulator just doing laps because at the end of the day it’s the only thing we really can do.

“Had a lot of meetings within the team what do we need, what do I need, as a group, which direction do we need to take, setup, for it to help more. Again, it’s really just a progression. You can’t jump from A to F from one year. You really have to take it in small increments. I think that’s what the ’25 season was really for.

“As I said before, the 500 was the first race last year and it’s the one that counts the most. This year we have Phoenix before. I think looking at where we are in Phoenix will really determine where I am, where the team is, in May.”

Q. How much stronger of a team going into the month of May with a winner in Ryan Hunter-Reay?

“You said it yourself, he’s a winner.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season gets underway this week with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Tune-In Alert

Friday, February 27

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, February 28

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, March 1