CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – A.J. Foyt Racing 2026 Preview

Team owner A.J. Foyt with Santino Ferrucci after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500

A.J. Foyt Racing Location: Speedway, Ind.

Owner: A.J. Foyt

Seasons (including 2026) with Chevrolet: 18th

First year with Chevrolet: 1985

Years with Team Chevy: 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2002, 2005, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026

Starts with Chevrolet-power:

All-time: 407

407 Since Chevrolet’s return in 2012: 319

Wins with Chevrolet

All-time (rank): 1 (T14th), with the lone win by Airton Dare at Kansas Speedway in 2002

Since Chevrolet return in 2012: 0

0 Most Chevrolet-powered wins at A.J. Foyt Racing: Airton Dare with 1 win

Poles with Chevrolet

All-time (rank): 1 earned pole and 1 pole start (T15th), by Santino Ferrucci at Portland International Raceway in 2024

1 earned pole and 1 pole start (T15th), by Santino Ferrucci at Portland International Raceway in 2024 Since Chevrolet return in 2012 (rank ): 1 earned pole and 1 pole start (T7th), by Santino Ferrucci at Portland International Raceway in 2024

): 1 earned pole and 1 pole start (T7th), by Santino Ferrucci at Portland International Raceway in 2024 Most Chevrolet-powered poles at Team Penske: Santino Ferrucci with 1 earned pole and 1 pole start

Podiums with Chevrolet:

All-time (rank): 7 (12th), with the first podium by Airton Dare at Texas Motor Speedway in 2002

7 (12th), with the first podium by Airton Dare at Texas Motor Speedway in 2002 Since Chevrolet return in 2012 (rank): 5 (T7th) with the first podium by Tony Kanaan at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway in 2019

5 (T7th) with the first podium by Tony Kanaan at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway in 2019 Most Chevrolet-powered podiums at Team Penske: Santino Ferrucci with 3 podiums

Notes:

A.J. Foyt Racing, with its shop on Main Street in Speedway, Indiana, contributed 176 points to Chevrolet’s season-long haul in 2025, the third most among Team Chevy’s contingent of six teams

The team continues to move up the grid, with David Malukas and Santino Ferrucci combining for their best two-car finish since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012, and their six combined top fives were tied for the most for the team since 1999

A total of 36 drivers have made Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR starts for the team, with Santino Ferrucci leading all drivers with 50 starts powered by the Bowtie at A.J. Foyt Racing

Has one championship (1998 – Kenny Brack) and one Indianapolis 500 win (1999 – Kenny Brack) with General Motors brand Oldsmobile

Driver: Caio Collet

Age (Birthday): 23 (4/2/2002)

Hometown/Residence: Sao Paulo, Brazil/Sao Paulo, Brazil

Car Number: No.4

Best championship finish: rookie

2025 championship finish: rookie

Starts with Chevrolet: rookie

Wins with Chevrolet: rookie

Poles with Chevrolet: rookie

Podiums with Chevrolet: rookie

Strategist: Michael Armbrester

Race Engineer: Michael Armbrester

Crew Chief: Steve McKenzie

Notable:

The 23-year-old rookie won four races and stood on 15 podiums while finishing 3rd and 2nd in the last two seasons of INDY NXT by Firestone competition

Collet will be the 7th Brazilian to drive for the legendary team, joining Marco Greco (1996), Airton Dare, Felipe Giaffone, Vitor Meira, Tony Kanaan, and Matheus Leist

Collet is the lone Team Chevy driver going for rookie of the year and will be matched up against Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing) and Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), the Sao Paulo driver would be the sixth Brazilian to win INDYCAR Rookie of the Year, joining Gil de Ferran (CART 1995), Tony Kanaan (CART 1998), Airton Dare (INDYCAR 2000), Felipe Giaffone (INDYCAR 2001) and Raphael Matos (INDYCAR 2009

Chevrolet has powered 31 INDYCAR wins by Brazilian drivers, including Emerson Fittipaldi (18), Helio Castroneves (7), Gil de Ferran (2), Tony Kanaan (2), Airton Dare (1), and Felipe Giaffone (1)

Quotable:

Another Brazilian driver in INDYCAR. There’s a long lineage there, a lot of history there, a lot of champions. Is it cool to wear the Brazilian flag in INDYCAR again?

“Yeah, for sure. It’s a lot of proud to be representing Brazil. Like you said, a lot of good names that represented the country so well. A lot of wins, championships, Indy 500s. It’s a country with a lot of history, and hopefully I can be the next one carrying the flag.”

Q. Caio, as any rookie does, you’re going to be going for that Rookie of the Year this year. You raced against Dennis last year in NXT and he won that series. Going into the season, what do you think it’ll take for you to be the best of those three rookies?

“Definitely, consistency. It’s what you need to win any championship or especially the rookie championship. I think the level this year is quite high. Dennis is someone that I’ve been racing since 2016 in go-karts, so I know him quite well, and obviously last year we had a pretty good battle all season long and have a lot of respect for each other.

“Mick for sure is a driver that has a lot of experience and is very good and talented, so I think this year will be a nice battle between the three of us. Hopefully we can come out on top.”

Driver: Santino Ferrucci

Age (Birthday): 27 (5/31/1998)

Hometown/Residence: Woodbury, Connecticut/Dallas, Texas

Car Number: No. 14

Best championship finish: 9th (2024)

2025 championship finish: 16th

Starts with Chevrolet: 52

Wins with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 0

Earned Poles with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 1 (T29th/T15th) – his first earned pole was at Portland International Raceway in 2024

Podiums with Chevrolet (rank all-time/since 2012): 3 (T29th/T16th) – his first podium was at the Indianapolis 500 (IMS Oval) in 2023

Strategist: Adam Kolesar

Race Engineer: Adam Kolesar

Crew Chief: Nick Cooper

Notable:

After finishing 9th in the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES title chase, Ferrucci fell to 16th in the standings, but that drop of seven positions doesn’t tell the entire story

o After a slow start to the season, an engineering change that saw performance engineer Adam Kolesar promoted to race engineer, led to four straight top five finishes, and a move from 15th to 9th in points

o Despite being 10 pounds overweight, a slight miscalculation on the driver ballast cost the driver and team 26 points at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

o Contact during morning warm-up on a damp track in Toronto, meant the Connecticut driver missed the race and lost at least two more points

o If you add those 28 points to his season-ending total, Ferrucci would have moved into 10th on the points table

Ferrucci exhibited excellent race craft all season long, gaining 98 positions from where he qualified, the most spots gained among the 27 full-time drivers

The 27-year-old finished fifth in the Indianapolis 500, extending his steak of top ten finishes in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” to seven years, and dropping his average Indianapolis 500 finish to an impressive 6.1

Ferrucci is heading into his fourth season with A.J. Foyt Racing, bringing consistency to both driver and team

o The last time the iconic team had a four-year run with a driver was with Takuma Sato from 2013 through 2016

o Ferrucci is scheduled to make his 100th NTT INDYCAR SERIES start at this year’s Indianapolis 500, which will be his 58th start with A.J. Foyt Racing

Quotable:

Q. You obviously had some of the big highs last season, but where do you think some of the inconsistencies came in last year compared to the consistency we saw from you in 2024?

“Yeah, I think some of the inconsistencies are kind of more on my side of things than anything else. I think the team really straightened everything out come the 500 to the end of the season. I kind of made some enforced errors in a couple of races, which kind of put us on a back foot.

“Being able to go through those and get everything sorted going into this year will be a big deal. I think having a more consistent platform this year with the team will be a big help and a big change for us as far as a steadier pace.

“I think there’s no reason as to why we can’t keep that same pace that we had in the middle of the season this year with a couple of podiums and top 5s.”

Q. I know this is a kind of stability you’ve not really had in your INDYCAR career now being the fourth year with the same team. What’s this relationship with Foyt been like, and why is it different from what came before in your INDYCAR career?

“Yeah, obviously every year we continue to build the team with Larry. I think me coming back and working with the engineers and mechanics, like I said, this is the first year — I talked with Larry, I think it’s one of the first years in a long time the team has had almost zero turnover, if any at all, year after year as far as mechanics and engineers go. So it’s a really big deal.

“We’re building something consistent, something that is competitive, and I’m just really happy to be a part of it, and with now the full-time sponsor of Homes For Our Troops, the livery won’t change all year, which is another big thing. Less work for the mechanics, less things to worry about come race weekends.

“Very excited about all those things.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season gets underway this week with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Tune-In Alert

Friday, February 27

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, February 28

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, March 1