SOLO Cup, Chip Ganassi Racing Renew Partnership for 2026

SOLO Extends Its Presence with the Team to the Full INDYCAR Season

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 24, 2026) – SOLO® and Chip Ganassi Racing have renewed their partnership for the 2026 season. The “Official Sign of Good Times,” SOLO will extend its presence with the team at the associate level to the full 18-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Last year, the fan-favorite brand made its INDYCAR debut with Chip Ganassi Racing at the Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Four-time INDYCAR champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou drove the No. 10 SOLO Cup Honda to victory, serenading the team with Toby Keith’s legendary song over the radio on his victory lap and toasting the team with champagne in the iconic red SOLO cup from the top step of the podium.

Notes of Interest:

Let’s Have a Party! SOLO plans to have a fan-focused activation at select INDYCAR races in 2026, bringing the party to fans in the paddock and across the country. Chip Ganassi Racing will continue its fan-favorite SOLO-themed social media series throughout 2026 season. Showcasing the iconic cup in a variety of fun games fans can play at home, expect the team to compete throughout the season for the prize: the ultimate SOLO Cup.

Quoteboard:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We’re excited to have SOLO back with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2026 season. We had success together last year, including a win at Road America, and just as importantly, we had a lot of fun working together. SOLO is a fun brand that also understands performance and teamwork, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum throughout the entire season.”

Kimberly Healy, Senior Vice President SOLO Brand: “SOLO is thrilled to join Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2026 INDYCAR season. CGR and SOLO share the honor of having extremely loyal fans, and we’re excited to bring the SOLO fun vibes to the party, from backyard BBQs and campgrounds to the racetrack.”