Meyer Shank Racing and SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio Kick Off INDYCAR Season in St. Petersburg

MSR and SiriusXM Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Pataskala, Ohio (February 24, 2026) — A new season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition begins this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, and Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will roll into the Florida sunshine representing one of the state’s most iconic musical legends. Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Honda will feature a special Tom Petty Radio (SiriusXM channel 31) livery in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Meyer Shank Racing and SiriusXM have become known for spotlighting SiriusXM’s expansive lineup of music and entertainment channels through dynamic, eye-catching liveries. The first collaboration of the 2026 INDYCAR season will see Rosenqvist pilot an electric red-and-black Tom Petty Radio Honda in Sunday’s season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg.

The tribute won’t stop there. The Tom Petty Radio livery will also take to the track the following weekend at Phoenix Raceway on March 7, bringing its bold look to the high banks of the one-mile tri-oval.

Tom Petty Radio (SiriusXM channel 31) features music from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, including exclusive tracks from Tom’s personal archives, as well as his acclaimed Buried Treasure radio show.

“I’m thrilled that we continue to build on our collaborations with SiriusXM each season,” said MSR Co-Owner Mike Shank. “Every year we find new and creative ways to showcase what SiriusXM has to offer, and it’s something the fans genuinely look forward to. We have some really exciting partnerships planned for this year, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than with Tom Petty Radio in St. Pete.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set for Sunday March 1st with coverage beginning at 12:00pm ET on FOX. SiriusXM channel 218 will also carry live IndyCar Radio coverage throughout the race weekend.