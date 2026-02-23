Meyer Shank Racing and REMAX Team Up for 2026 INDYCAR Season

REMAX to serve as official Real Estate Partner of Meyer Shank Racing

Pataskala, Ohio (February 23, 2026) — As the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off this weekend, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is proud to announce a new relationship with REMAX, the No. 1 name in estate¹, for the upcoming season.

REMAX will be featured across MSR’s two full-time INDYCAR entries, including the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda driven by Marcus Armstrong. The brand will also be represented on the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda Indianapolis 500 entry driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

In addition to the season-long sponsorship, Armstrong’s No. 66 Honda will showcase a full red, white, and blue REMAX livery at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 17–19) and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix (July 18–19).

REMAX is one of the world’s leading real estate franchisors, with a presence in more than 120 countries and territories and over 145,000 agents worldwide. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, REMAX joins forces with Meyer Shank Racing bringing together two performance-driven brands and positioning REMAX front and center throughout the 2026 INDYCAR season.

“We’re really excited to have a brand like REMAX join us in INDYCAR,” said MSR co-owner, Mike Shank. “REMAX is built on performance, leadership and trust, and those are the same qualities that drive our team every race weekend. We’re looking forward to having the REMAX brand on our cars this season and delivering some strong results for them.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Meyer Shank Racing and bring the REMAX brand to tens of millions of INDYCAR race fans,” said Abby Lee, REMAX EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events. “As the No. 1 name in real estate1, REMAX has a fast-moving, winning mindset, making this relationship an ideal fit. We’re excited to be part of the INDYCAR action, and we view our involvement as an innovative way to further the brand and create opportunities for REMAX brokerages and agents.”

REMAX will get its first taste of INDYCAR this weekend at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with branding on both the No. 60 and No. 66 MSR entries. Coverage for the race will begin at noon ET on Sunday March 1. SiriusXM will also carry live IndyCar Radio coverage on XM channel 218.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness