Juncos Hollinger Racing and SILO Dallas Unite Performance and Culture for 2026

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is excited to announce SILO Dallas, the premier live music and special events venue in the heart of the Dallas Design District, as an Official Partner for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season.

The partnership reflects JHR’s ongoing efforts to align with brands that share its entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to building something distinctive. As the team works toward its ambition of strengthening its competitive position in the INDYCAR order, collaborations with distinctive cultural destinations like SILO Dallas – extend the team’s presence beyond the paddock – connecting speed, sound, and spectacle in a way that reflects modern motorsport.

“Our partners reflect the caliber of organization we aim to be,” said Steve Sudler, Chief Revenue Officer, JHR. “SILO Dallas has established itself as a destination known for quality, energy, and experience. As we continue building our INDYCAR program, this partnership reinforces the premium platform we’re creating both on and off the track.”

INDYCAR demands discipline, coordination, and execution under pressure. SILO Dallas operates with the same focus in delivering high-level live events that resonate with its audience. Together, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to standing out in competitive arenas.

As one of the most demanding championships in motorsport, INDYCAR requires excellence not only in engineering and execution, but also in relationship-building and brand engagement. SILO Dallas, known for its curated music experiences and focus on community, complements JHR’s approach to developing a modern, forward-looking racing organization.

“Juncos Hollinger Racing is clearly focused on growth and building something enduring in INDYCAR” said Patrick Tetrick, Co-Owner at SILO. “We’re proud to be part of a team that values relationships and understands how culture and performance intersect at the highest level.”

Donnie Estopinal, Co-Founder at SILO, added: “Racing and electronic music share a similar intensity. Having SILO represented on the track while producing events across the city is a win for Dallas.”

Fans can expect to see the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet carrying a full SILO livery for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, capping off a full weekend of in-venue activations and shows.

For more information, visit juncoshollinger.com or follow @juncoshollinger across social platforms.